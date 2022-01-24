Luis Miguel appears with a renewed look and provokes a furor among his fans

Multiple images of a rejuvenated Luis Miguel circulating on the internet have caused a huge stir among his followers, who have also begun to celebrate the 40-year musical career of the so-called “Sun of Mexico”.

“What a pleasure to see you so well, to say how handsome you are of good strain. These photos are a gift for your fans, just one day after your 40-year career,” reads a publication on the club’s Instagram page “I like you just the way you are”, dedicated to the singer.

Two photographs, in particular, that have lit the networks show the singer with a new “look” which makes him look very rejuvenated.

Both photos have been a surprise, because Luis Miguel He has been characterized by staying away from the media and leading his life in a very private way.

New photos of Luis Miguel cause joy among his fans

In addition, it is the first appearance after the end of the autobiographical series of Netflix, in which Diego Bonet It showed three different and hard stages of the singer’s life, as well as all his successes and idylls.

However, the unknown remains about the possibility that the artist has new music or public projects by 2022.

Madness for the new photos of Luis Miguel

This idea arose among his followers after the singer posted a video on Instagram with no more information than a 2022 in gold letters at the beginning of the year.

The followers of Luis Miguel hope that it is a mysterious announcement of his artistic return and among the comments that said publication had are read: “Surprise us this year Micky” or “Put out a new album, please.”

On Friday the singer will reach 40 years of experience taking as a reference the release of his first studio album titled “A sun”, from 1982, as well as his first appearance on the then-popular television show “Always on Sunday”, from Raul Velasco.

Given this, some of his followers are already organizing some activities on social networks to celebrate this famous anniversary.

/EFE