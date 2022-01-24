Luis Muriel was sued by his ex-wife, Paula Rentería, for breaching the divorce agreement | football curiosities

Luis Muriel spends difficult hours professionally and personally: he was summoned to the Colombian National Team and was the hope of scoring for his good moment, but, according to Atalanta, “he is not in optimal health conditions.”

What does that mean? Only questions. The club had reported several infections of covid 19 but it is not known if the attacker is among those affected. It is only known that he does not travel to Barranquilla and that is a big headache for Reinaldo Rueda, who at the last minute has decided to summon Luis Suárez, from Granada in Spain.

But it is not the only front that the Atlantic man is attending, because in the last few hours it was learned that his ex-wife, Paula Rentería, has sued him for breach of the divorce agreements, related to the maintenance of his three daughters, 6, 6 and 4 years old.

This Sunday, in a conversation with Zona Zero, Paula Rentería spoke about the case: “I did not want to create a scandal, much less get into a problem with him (Muriel). But since he does not respond to me and I have not had any progress in the process I go to make the complaint. For some time now it is not complying as it should be, “he said.

“He is not executing the payments for the amounts that were agreed upon. In addition, we had reached an agreement that he paid for the girls’ education and school and their health. Now he told me to assume that myself. He has stopped responding as he should since she married her new partner,” Rentería added.

Muriel married Tasharem Villega in May of last year, in a pompous ceremony in Colombia, in the middle of a concentration of the national team, of course with the proper authorizations. However, apparently, the differences with his ex-partner have begun to appear and would have to do with the non-payment of a maintenance premium that, apparently, would be around 30 million pesos per month, a sum that was not fully recorded, according to Renteria’s statement.

Does the player’s absence have anything to do with the lawsuit filed by his ex-wife? That possibility was not confirmed, but without a doubt it is uncomfortable news for the footballer, who lives in Atalanta a great sporting moment.