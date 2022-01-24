Maite Perroni: the daring photos of the protagonist of Dark Desire with her boyfriend Andrés Tovar | celebrity | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | FAME

The former singer of the youth group RBD, Maite Perroni, is going through one of her best stages next to her new boyfriend, Andrés Tovar, with whom she shares good times. The photos of her happiness can be seen through her social networks of the also Mexican actress.

MORE INFORMATION: Maite Perroni explodes over rumors of pregnancy

Maite Perroni She is not only recognized for her great talent for singing, because she has also stood out as an actress and has participated in different soap operas such as “Lola, once upon a time”, “Beware of the angel”, “My sin”, “Triunfo del amor ”, “La gata”, “Dad to every mother”, “Rebelde”, among others.

It should be noted that “Rebel” was one of the productions with which Maite Perrori She became very famous in 2004, when she played Lupita Fernández. That same year he was part of the musical group RBD.

MORE INFORMATION: Maite Perroni’s most daring scene in “The Game of Keys”

One of the last productions in which he has participated Maite Perroni is “Dark desire” which is currently broadcast on the Netflix platform.

THE DARING PHOTOS OF MAITE PERRONI WITH ANDRÉS TOVAR

Nowadays, Maite Perroni enjoy your relationship with Andres Tovar, a Mexican producer, with whom he has been in a love relationship for several months.

The fans and followers of the actress have spoken in favor of the couple in each of the photographs where both appear together. Precisely, some photos gave a lot to talk about.

“When life gives you the opportunity to start over, do not hesitate to ask from the depths of your heart what your soul longs to find; this will never cease to amaze youe”, reads one of her publications where she appears face to face with her new boyfriend.

PHOTO 1:

PHOTO 2:

Maite Perroni and Andres Tovar. (Photo Maité Perroni / Instagram)

PHOTO 3:

Maite Perroni happy with Andrés Tovar. (Photo Maité Perroni / Instagram)

PHOTO 4:

PHOTO 5:

SINCE WHEN ARE MAITE PERRONI AND ANDRÉS TOVAR A COUPLE?

actress and singer Maite Perroni confirmed in October 2021 his romance with Andres Tovar, after Claudia Martín accused her of being responsible for the breakup of her marriage with the producer, according to People in Spanish.

WHO IS ANDRÉS TOVAR, MAITE PERRONI’S BOYFRIEND?

Andres Tovar is a Mexican television producer. He is 39 years old and is currently the producer of the morning show “Sale el Sol”, which is broadcast on Imagen Televisión.

Tovar has his own audiovisual company with which he carries out independent projects for different television stations, all of which are well-known in the entertainment industry.

According to the information available on his Linkedin account, he describes himself as a creator of “new formats, adaptation and development of international formats”.

Andrés Tovar is a well-known name in the entertainment world. The creative has been at the forefront of successful television projects such as “Uggly Betty”, an adaptation of the famous Colombian telenovela “Betty la fea”, a series in which he worked in the United States for ABC.

Tovar has also shown his talent in Mexico. He has worked for Televisa in productions such as “Héroes del Norte 2″ and “Gossip Girl Acapulco”, just to mention a few.

Regarding his personal life, it is known that Andrés Tovar married actress Claudia Martín on November 23, 2019 in Oaxaca (Mexico). The couple was one of the most stable in the middle, they even had plans to have children. However, they ended up breaking up.

The marriage only lasted two years and in early June 2021 they made their separation official. Two months later, in August of this year, the couple officially divorced.

According to the magazine TVNotas, Andrés Tovar and Claudia Martín would have signed the divorce at the beginning of August, so they would be officially divorced. Both agreed to create a confidentiality agreement, which would prevent them from testifying on the subject.