Marathón took Olimpia as a client and defeated it again in the National League

2022-01-23

TO marathon he is getting used to defeating the Olympia in the regular rounds of the national tournament. Today he hit him again and beat him 1-0 with a solitary goal from the Argentine Luke Bell. SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras The purslane begin like the last championship, devastating, only this time hitting the table and hitting the four-time champion Olympia. The game was not attractive, especially in the initial stage, where both teams studied each other too much and respected each other a lot. It was boring. marathon managed possession of the ball and at 19 ‘he already appeared with a deflected header from the Colombian giant Santiago Cordoba, but without aim. And it was going to be the same local team that would knock on the door of the goal, without any success. A good collective play culminated in a powerful shot but deflected from Reinieri Mayorquin.

of yawning A first half to be forgotten and an insult to the many fans that came to the Morazan Stadium to see a show but he wore a very gray suit. BELL AND CELEBRATE In the second half both clubs pressed, Olympia He was not fine in the last touch and he ended up paying dearly for it because in the end he fell. Luke Bell already warned. At 51′ he managed and took a shot that Edrick Menjivar had to control in two times. It was the first notice of the Argentine. At 52′ Olympia It was agreed that the dynamic was one of goals, or at least trying to score them. Jerry Bengtson he found a ball and shot, but the ball crashed into the crossbar. And when the whites attacked, the bell came. Luke Bell He received a pumped ball and it won the back of the defenders, he was face to face against Edrick and with a touch of his left foot he defined the first and only goal of the commitment at 56′.

Juan Carlos Spinoza interim technician Olympia, attempted to put out the fire and brought in a discontinued Bryan Moya but the ‘beast’ could not find a goal. When the clock marked the minute 72′ Jose Garcia joined the attack and after a center placed as with the hand of Jorge Alvarez, wasted. The testazo was sterile despite the fact that it removed paint from the transversal. marathon he stayed with 10 men at 80′ after the expulsion of the bird Joseph Aguilera and at 90+4 Olympia he had the latter but Bengtson forgave. Ball sent by Moya and the header missed like never before. At the end marathon hit the four-time champion Olympia and brings it back down from the clouds. those of the “Tato” Garcia They added their second victory in the championship and are leaders of the league competition.