Marta Ferrer Puga, new Dean of Medicine at the University of Navarra

The rector of the University of Navarra, María Iraburu, has appointed Dr. Marta Ferrer Puga as the new dean of the Faculty of Medicine. He replaces Secundino Fernández González, who has become vice-rector for Academic Planning at the aforementioned University.

The new dean, a native of Barcelona, She is a professor of Medicine at the University of Navarra and director of the Clinic’s Department of Allergology. She has been the medical care director of the Clinic from 2019 to date. Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Zaragoza, she is a doctor and specialist in Allergology from the University Clinic of Navarra. She was Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Navarra between 2005 and 2012.

He did his postdoctoral training at the State University of New York. and later worked as a Research Associate at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is a member of the Board of the Spanish Society of Allergology, Associate Editor of Allergy. Group coordinator of the Results-Oriented Cooperative Research Network in Health (RICORS). Fellow and member of the Dermatology Section of the American Academy of Allergy (AAAAI). Member of the Skin Committee of the European Academy of Allergy (EAACI). Scholar of the Harvard Macy Institute of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Harvard. External Examiner of Imperial College in London.

In his professional career highlights his research in urticaria and angioedema, as well as research into new pharmaceutical forms (nanoparticles) for immunotherapy. Principal investigator of 23 competitive research projects, the University of Navarra has reported.

On the other hand, has been dedicated to starting up the Medical Education Unit, introducing new teaching methodologies and the Integrated Curriculum. She is the author of more than 150 publications, two international patents, 17 book chapters and a popular book for patients.