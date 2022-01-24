Martial, Aubameyang and other footballers looking for new teams before the market closes

The transfer window will close this January 31 (here you can see when it closes in the rest of the big leagues in Europe) and it is likely that the last week of negotiations will be key for several top players and clubs.

While it is true that some important negotiations have already taken place (Barcelona signed Ferran Torres for 46.3 million pounds paid to Manchester City; Newcastle invested 37 million pounds to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier and former Madrid striker Burnley’s Chris Wood; while Aston Villa signed Lucas Digne for £25m to Everton and signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona this month), there could still be some headline-worthy moves between today and now limit.

As the transfer window enters its straight, which players are most likely to come under the spotlight as the big clubs try to finalize key deals before next Monday?

Martial has made clear to Manchester United management his wishes to depart the club this month. The 26-year-old striker has started just two Premier League games all season and is coming off his first appearance under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as a substitute in the 82nd minute of Saturday’s game in which the Red Devils They beat West Ham 1-0.

Anthony Martial is one of the footballers who could change course before the transfer market closes in January. Getty Images

The French striker denied the statements made by Rangnick earlier this month, in which he stated that the player refused to be part of the squad that visited Aston Villa on January 15. Despite the fact that both have smoothed things over, both Martial and United remain willing to finalize their departure from Old Trafford this month.

Sevilla approached United to inquire about a possible loan deal in December; however, talks broke down because United wanted to collect on his loan, apart from his wishes that Sevilla take over his full salary, which is reportedly 200,000 pounds a week. For its part, Sevilla was only willing to offer half of his salary. Despite Martial’s track record, which makes him a highly sought-after striker, there has been little interest so far. However, being a proven production scorer, we can expect a deal to materialize at the last minute.

Odds of making a pass: 8/10

Aubameyang has not kicked a ball in an Arsenal shirt since being suspended and stripped of the captain’s armband by manager Mikel Arteta due to a disciplinary offense in early December, and the club is actively seeking a team to help him part with player.

The 32-year-old striker had to leave the African Cup of Nations that he was playing with the Gabon team after having “heart injuries” detected after his COVID-19 infection; however, he has since been cleared following tests by Arsenal’s medical department.

Despite their failures in trying to sign a striker this month, multiple sources tell ESPN that Arsenal remain willing to release Aubameyang and release his salary obligation, which is reported to be £350,000 a week. Said salary has proved to be an obstacle; however, there has been talk of an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilai to take him on loan for the rest of the season.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in a transfer; however, with Aubameyang signed until June 2023, Arsenal could be forced to take a financial hit in order to get a deal done this month.

Odds of making a pass: 6/10

As reported by ESPN last week, up to eight top-tier clubs would be ready to sign Vlahovic, the current Fiorentina striker, at the end of the season. However, Arsenal and Juventus try to avoid a fight for the Serbian international during the summer market, negotiating his move this month.

Fiorentina remain firm in their will to keep the 21-year-old striker, who has 20 goals in 24 games, for the remainder of the season in an effort to improve their aspirations of qualifying for European tournaments. Various sources claim that the player is prepared to wait a few months, until he can probably choose between several big-name clubs.

But it all depends on the money, and if Arsenal or Juventus are ready to offer £60m for the former Partizan Belgrade striker, his move could happen during the current transfer window.

Odds of making a pass: 5/10

Manchester United want to negotiate Lingard’s permanent move later this month, in order to avoid losing the England midfielder as a free agent at the end of the season. With Newcastle set to offer the 29-year-old midfielder a place at St. James’ Park, multiple sources tell ESPN the player is only prepared to join the club, currently fighting relegation, on loan before assessing his options. in the summer market.

Lingard wants to leave United after not appearing as a starter in any game in the current Premier League tournament; hoping that West Ham (team with which he already played on loan) make an operation, after scoring 9 goals in 16 games at the London Stadium last season. However, various sources claim that United are unwilling to loan Lingard out to a rival club in their quest for a Champions League spot; therefore, he would only consider a permanent move to West Ham.

If Lingard manages to leave United, midfielder Donny van de Beek (currently in question) is likely to remain at Old Trafford, considering United will not want to weaken their squad mid-season and the Dutch player is capable of operating in a wide variety of ways. of positions.

Odds of making a pass: 9/10

Alli’s absence from Tottenham Hotspur’s squad for their visit to Chelsea on Sunday (which ended in a 2-0 defeat) has intensified speculation about the former England midfielder’s chances of a transfer. The 25-year-old fell out of favor at Tottenham under former manager Jose Mourinho and has failed to regain his footing, first under Nuno Espirito Santo and now under Antonio Conte.

Dele Alli’s days at Tottenham seem to be numbered. Getty Images

Multiple sources tell ESPN that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants to bring Alli to St. James’ Park and that the club is ready to sign him, either on loan or permanently. Alli has attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the past; however, Newcastle are likely to be their only option this month after suffering a prolonged slump.

Odds of making a pass: 9/10

Chelsea have been unable to persuade the Germany defender to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and currently risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires next June. While a transfer in January is unlikely considering Rudiger’s importance in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, multiple sources tell ESPN that the 28-year-old defender is attracting serious interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Man Utd.

Rudiger knows he could sign a lucrative deal with one of Europe’s biggest clubs or get a substantial pay rise from Chelsea if he becomes a free agent this summer. However, if one of the interested teams is ready to make a big offer to Chelsea this month, it could spark a surprise deal.

Odds of making a pass: 3/10