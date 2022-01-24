Mercado Libre continues to invest in Bitcoin: it bought two key companies

Mercado Libre announced this Thursday the purchase of shares of 2TM Group, the holding company that controls Mercado Bitcoin, and Paxos, two global leaders in blockchain and crypto asset management.

Through a statement, the company founded by Mark Galperin I affirm that Both investments “reinforce MercadoLibre’s commitment to the development and use of crypto assets and blockchain technology in the region.”

The company did not disclose the amounts of the operations, as reported by Bloomberg online.

Are acquisitions are not accidental. Mercado Cripto is one of the largest exchanges in Brazil and Paxos is a leading company in the development of blockchain infrastructure and has already been working as a partner of Mercado Libre in the region.

Without a doubt, the e-commerce company is preparing to make its leap into the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, in Brazil it already allows Mercado Pago users to buy and store cryptocurrencies, specifically, Bitcoin, Ethereum and the stablecoin USDP.

Why Mercado Libre chooses Brazil

Free market

It is no coincidence that the company led by Marcos Galperin has started the first crypto tests in the neighboring country. Since 2019, Brazil represents more than 60% of Mercado Libre’s turnover.

Because of the pandemic the Argentine e-commerce company became the preferred site for Brazilians, leaving Amazon in second place. According to internal data from Mercado Libre, heThe company recorded 5 billion new buyers and a 45% growth during 2020.

They registered 2.6 million new buyers in Brazil, that is, a 28% growth. To meet the growing demand Up to 500 employees will be hired at the new storage and distribution center in Bahia.



Mercado Libre is preparing to make its leap into the world of cryptocurrencies

Mercado Envios (or Immediate Envoys) was key to the growth of Mercado Libre in Brazil: 55% of the items sold were delivered within a maximum period of 48 hours.

At the same time, Mercado Libre in Brazil provides financing lines for sellers within the platform and Mercado Pago: they delivered more than 600 billion reais.

According to a Statista report, Mercado Libre generated in the second quarter of 2020 US$ 465.3 million in net income in Brazil compared to the previous year in which US$ 340.9 million entered. In 2019, almost two-thirds of Mercado Libre’s net income was generated in Brazil.

In Argentina, for now, there are some timid advances in relation to Mercado Libre’s crypto strategy. For example, during 2020, the possibility of buying real estate on the platform that is offered in cryptocurrencies was enabled.

What Galperin thinks of cryptocurrencies

On more than one occasion, Galperin referred to cryptocurrencies in a positive but cautious way. The CEO believes that they are a very useful store of value but does not believe that they can beat traditional fiat money.

Particularly, highlighted to Bitcoin and Ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies in the entire crypto ecosystem.

In a talk with the CEO of PayPal, in 2020, he stated that “I think they’re good stores of value, they can replace gold, but I don’t think they’re good for trading. Because basically it doesn’t scale and scalability takes a lot of energy and in a world with a lot of energy problems and environmental crisis I don’t think the governments want to allocate resources to mine currency”.

Finally, he states that he “does not believe” that decentralized currencies are the future of money.

“I think in the future the risk generating system of the banks will not be necessary, I think it would work differently”, he ventured about the future.