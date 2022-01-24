Messi and Cristiano have a historic season at PSG and United, but in a negative way

The two great names of world football in recent times are going through a complicated stage in their careers

Cristiano Ronaldo Y Leo Messi they have been synonymous with goals for more than a decade. Left, right, head, foul, or penalty. They always scored in every way, against all possible rivals and in matches of all relevance. At least until this season.

Messi and Cristiano have not reached their best level with their new teams. Getty

The two great names in world football in recent times have been involved in a great rivalry, pushing each other in the search for perfection, although they are going through a difficult stage. Both attackers record bad numbers never before in their careers, as an investigation by ESPN.com.br shows.

With just one goal in 12 appearances for the PSG in the French Championship, Messi he had never had such a bad average in the domestic league. Not even when he was a teenager in the early stages of his career at Barcelona, ​​which was led by Ronaldinho Gaúcho.





2 Related

The Argentine has so far scored a goal in 892 minutes for the Parisian Ligue 1 side, an average of 0.08 goals per game, the worst of his career. Before the current season, the lowest mark of Messi It had been in the 2004/05 campaign, precisely his first year in the Barça first team, when he scored a goal in seven games, an average of 0.14.

performance of Cristiano Ronaldo it’s not that low, but this is, so far, his worst scoring season in over a decade and a half. On his return to Man Utd, the Lusitanian has scored 8 goals in 18 games, an average of 0.44 per game. It dials once every 182 minutes.

The last time he was this low was in the 2005/06 season, when he finished with 9 goals in 33 Premier League games (0.27 on average). That year, when he was not yet the relentless goalscorer he became years later, Ronaldo scored once every 254 minutes.

Of course, with players of this caliber, there are always outstanding numbers to mention. For example, Messi adds six assists in the French Championship, the last in the win against Reims, in addition to five goals in five games in the Champions League, the main objective of the PSG for years.

It is in the Champions also where the best appeared Ronaldo on that return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese has five games and six goals. All the goals were decisive to guarantee the victory and save the United complicated situations in the group stage.

It’s hard to pinpoint a single reason for the legends’ poor performance in the respective national championships. There are those who warn of the obvious: age. Ronaldo is less than two weeks away from his 37th birthday, while Messi he’s 34. It’s obvious to imagine what the best of them has been in the past.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

There is also the aspect of adaptation. Messi He has his first experience in a club outside of Barcelona and LaLiga, which takes time to understand the dynamics of the new league and get along in the best way with his new teammates, in addition to the fact that he is no longer the main star of the squad.

Christian He had known Old Trafford from the beginning of his playing career, but the United Today it is practically another club, especially since it no longer has Alex Ferguson at the helm. Without Sir Alex, considered by Ronaldo his father in football, the Manchester It is about to celebrate ten years without a Premier League title (the last one was in 2013) and today it seems far from achieving relevant achievements as in other times.

But nevertheless, Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo They are not the type of players that should be doubted. Yes, the numbers are negative and impressive when we have all become accustomed to his great feats, but the season has not yet reached its most decisive moment.

The PSG and the Man Utd they have certainly staked their chips on the superstars who raised the bar in world football over a decade ago and are confident that the monsters will eventually break out of the cage when needed. The current numbers may not even indicate this, but the story is worth more in the key moments of the campaign.