Michael Morales, winner at UFC 270, must be ‘cared for and sheltered by Ecuador’, recommends the Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno about the tricolor rookie | Other Sports | sports

Michael Morales had his chance. And he took full advantage of it. Mexicans and other Latino citizens living in California surrendered at the feet of Michael Morales Hurtado. The Ecuadorian welterweight debuted with victory in the UFC by ending his fight against the American Trevin Giles in the first round in a fully-filled Honda Center arena in Anaheim on Saturday night. On the same UFC 270 billboard in which three of his Entram Gym teammates participated, the fighter from Pasaje (El Oro) stood out for the team with the KO that allows him to improve his fight record to 13-0 in martial arts mixed (MMA).

Giles landed the first strong blow to the face of the Orense, who did not shrink despite being knocked down, as he rejoined the fight more plugged in. That could have been the key to the tricolor triumph: he studies his opponent and takes the first blow, then responds with fury. That’s how it went. He connected with the right to the face of the American, who fell to the canvas and there it was only a matter of time for the referee to stop the duel for the powerful ground and pound executed by the one in Ecuador.

Morales got up on a seat and showed the flags of Ecuador and Mexico while being applauded by the crowd.

“(UFC president) Dana White will be the one to decide where I should be (after the win over Giles). I just want him to give me some time to rest,” the Ecuadorian told Diario EL UNIVERSO at a press conference.

“I don’t want to go too far, but I know I’m here for big things, like being in the top 10 (of the welterweight division) and fighting for the possibility of a belt,” Morales added excitedly.

His teammate at Entram Gym, the Mexican Brandon Moreno, who lost the UFC flyweight crown yesterday after being defeated by the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision, sent a message to Ecuador.

“Take care of him (Morales) is very good, Ecuador take care of him. Ecuador is a sister country. They have many values, ”the Aztec Moreno told EL UNIVERSO hours after the billboard ended.

Moreno accepted a fourth fight against Figueiredo, but now on Mexican soil. Talk of this potential flyweight rematch may serve as an excuse for Dana White to place Morales on a major company card later this year. The one from Pasaje has shown twice (the first in September 2021 at the Contender Series in Las Vegas) to the UFC boss that he is prepared for a rapid escalation despite his youth (22 years). (D)