Michelle Salas gives tragic news: Luis Miguel’s daughter reveals that her loved one has cancer

Mexico City.- The famous model and influencer, michelle halls, you recently used your account Instagram and gave one tragic news, then the daughter of Luis Miguel revealed that a very loved one for her unfortunately has Cancer: His cat ‘valentine‘.

How do you know, in December 2021, Salas confessed that he was going through a difficult time and had to leave Mexico in the midst of his grandmother’s contagion, Silvia Pinal, to make an emergency trip home, because her cat was facing severe health problems.

Shortly after, Michelle expressed that she felt very low because her “life partner” was going through difficult health problems, because he had cancer on his tongue and that had her completely devastated.

I can’t find the comfort or the desire to pretend I’m fine when I’m broken inside. It is not yet known very well what will happen and what the options are. And even if I didn’t want to lose faith, there are times when I feel like I’m falling apart into a thousand pieces,” he said a couple of months ago.

Now, he shared his feelings again in his Instagram stories to point out that they recently told him that although he is on medication, he does not seem to be improving and it would be difficult to give him a good quality, since if he had an operation it would be to remove his tongue, noting that try to be strong and give him the best the time he has left of life.

There are very few solutions, the point is to give you the best quality of life. As his tongue is very small, they would have to remove it completely and he cannot live like this. We are doing everything that is in our hands and as long as it lasts, live it without suffering and be happy. Maybe I’m in radiation therapy, for me it’s been a challenge,” he said.

