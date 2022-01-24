Miss Little Head? Cruz Azul has already closed a striker who will arrive from Chile





RUBEN BERISTAIN

PHOTO: Mexsport

Cruz Azul will have its new center forward. It is practically a fact. The urgent solution to the offensive, the ideal substitute for Little Head Rodriguez and the competition from Santiago Giménez and Bryan Angulo will arrive directly from Chile. Ivan Morales It is only details of being confirmed as the seventh cement reinforcement for Clausura 2022, after Colo Colo said yes on the last day and accepted the proposal that the sky-blue team launched since last Friday.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Luis Abram arrived in Mexico to report with Cruz Azul

That way, The Machine will keep the 80% of the attacker’s pass, with a three-year contract, at a figure of around 400 thousand dollars, as revealed by the footballer’s environment, while the black and white institution will keep the remaining 20%, in case there is a more important sale in the future.

The striker, who has been considered one of the best andean prospects In recent times, he will arrive in our country after his participation with the Chilean team in the next FIFA Date, where he will be able to have minutes against Argentina (January 27) and Bolivia (February 1).

Receive all our news via WhatsApp, send the word HIGH in this link

The nicknamed Tanquecito had notified the Chilean club that he was not thinking of renewing his relationship for a longer time, because his contract ends at the end of next June. At the stage of a total of five yearss in his native country he scored 29 goals in 103 games with the albo team since he debuted in 2016. His best year was in 2021 when he scored 17 times in 33 games, including four assists. That forcefulness and contribution to the attack pleased Cruz Azul, who will now have him, still with the official announcement in pending status.

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊