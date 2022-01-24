Monterrey tied it at the last minute on Matchday 3 of Clausura 2022

He warned about it during the week and fulfilled it; Carlos Rodríguez did not hesitate to hurt him which until just a few days ago was his team, as he starred in a luxurious play in the BBVA Stadium for sign his first assist with his new clubwith which, he also warned, he is willing to give everything to make history: Blue Cross.

Everything seemed perfect Uriel Antuna debuted as a scorer, Charlie Rodriguez had a dream return to what was his home and even Bryan Angle scored from the criminal stain, even, Charly won the individual duel against Luis Romo that he remained quite discreet in front of his former team; The Machine won it 2-0 at minute 91 and could not close the match in the last minutes and the Rayados took the opportunity to snatch him the points of the bag, draw 2-2, in the duel of Day 3 of the Closing 2022 of Liga MX.

It was barely 30 minutes into the game, when the ball came to Charly Rodríguez in the midfieldwho without hesitation as it was his former team slept it on his right foot and put it on with a filtered pass to ‘Brujo’ Antuna, who also did not shrink before Esteban Andrada and after a luxurious cut signed his first goal with the blue team shirt.

Then, for the complementary part, Bryan Angulo responded to the confidence that Juan Reynoso gave him, who included him again in his starting eleven, converting the maximum penalty, after a foul committed on Uriel Antuna; he took the ball at 53′ with great authority, settled it from the penalty mark and sent it to save, with a precise shot, at medium height and that was impossible for Esteban Andrada to stop, despite the fact that he guessed the direction of the shot; the Rayados for their part were left with 10 players due to the expulsion of Stefan Medina.

But nevertheless, when the match seemed controlled and on track for the third win in a row for Blue Crossthe cement strategist began to move its pieces to ensure victory, but nothing was further from reality, especially with the entry of Santiago Giménez at minute 68, well, with more pain than glory, so he was only 19 minutes on the court and went to the dressing room for an expulsion for a double yellow card.

Then now numerically equal on the pitchJavier Aguirre put the accelerator and Juan Reynoso could do nothing to decipher his strategy and after 90 minutes the goals of the tie fell inevitably; to the 91 from the boots of Rogelio Funes Mori and 96 through César Montes.

Thus, Cruz Azul let his third consecutive win slip awayat the end of the score with tie por 2-2 against Monterrey, with what also missed the opportunity to secure the lead at the end of the Day 3 of the Clausura 2022because although at the moment it climbed to first place, it will be waiting for the result of Pumas against Tigres.