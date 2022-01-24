more doctors and maintains hospitals

After the publication of the new concert by healthcare of the General Mutual Society of State Officials (Muface), which will be in force until 2024, the first voices have emerged denouncing possible cuts in medical charts Y hospitals. Some statements that from Muface and sources close to its General Council they deny and affirm, on the contrary, that the number of doctors has increased and hospitals are maintained.

Muface has underlined that this agreement “imposes on the entities the obligation to make available to the collective all the assistive meanss precise to make effective the service portfolio that is defined in it” and thus guarantee them. However, it details that this requirement “is structured by territorialized care levels”.

The answer comes after the USO Federation of Attention to Citizenship (FAC-USE) has denounced in a statement that the different entities have cut services and hospital centers since this month of January. However, voices from General Council of Muface have clarified to Medical Writing that the new healthcare agreement “has increased the number of doctors entered into with respect to the previous agreement and maintains the same hospital centers”.

Faced with the accusations that the clinical symptoms have been reduced, they point out that “in no case can a cancellation of surgeries concerted or cancellation of revisions“. “Guaranteed continuity of care with the same doctor in treatment of serious pathological processes for six months after the doctor’s removal from the medical chart, provided that the doctor continues to practice his profession and agrees”, they say.

Muface affirms that this agreement imposes on the entities the obligation to guarantee all the necessary assistance means

louis delight, general secretary of FAC-USO, has criticized that he himself and other mutualists who have approached his organization have been “witnesses” that there are specialties that are no longer included. “Some had the complete preoperative period and, when they wanted to close the operation date, they were told that they could not attend to them.”

“The same is happening with many general medicine doctors, who have been told that they cannot attend to the Muface group,” reproaches the member of the complainant group. “It is totally discriminatory for mutualists”, he lamented.

Muface guarantees the continuity of treatment for patients

Muface emphasizes that “it cannot force any entity to subscribe agreements with a health center or a specific doctor for a specific specialty”. However, the agreement includes “a series of stipulations to guarantee the continuity of care for patients with active processes and serious pathologies that maintain the affiliation entity”.

Likewise, it warns that if the removal from the catalog refers to a health center or hospital service, the insurance company will “guarantee” patients the continuity of treatment “for as long as the need for it persists or until discharge from the process has been obtained”.

In this way, sources close to the General Council insist that “the discharge and discharge of professionals from the medical charts occurs normally and respects the conditions established in the concerts with mutual societies”.

The unions deny the accusations about Muface

Nor do they confirm these accusations from the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO). “At the moment, we have not noticed anything abnormal”, union sources have assured this newspaper. “The only thing that when the Cantabria equalizer, the mutualists who had them subscribed will have to choose a new company during the month of January,” he added.

Meanwhile, from the Central Independent Trade Union and Officials (CSIF), have reported that “there are still open negotiations with some company to close their medical directory”. “We are very interested in track all incidents that come to us”, they have detailed.

However, FAC-USO has requested a “urgent meeting” with the CEO of Muface, Myriam Pallares, to address this situation.