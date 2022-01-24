Motagua stumbles against Vida en Danlí and continues its losing streak in the National League

Motagua is still without victory. Ciclón Azul was not able to get past the 0-0 draw against Vida in the match on the second day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, at the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí.

Those of Diego Vázquez already add eight games without winning, -including the games the previous season-. Motagua suffered and fell in his debut against Honduras Progreso (2-1) and this Sunday he could not face the finalist of the last championship.

The reds accumulate an important point, since they will lose the win in the draw (1-1) against UPN due to improper alignment of Elison Rivas, who was sent off when he played for Real de Minas and did not serve the sanction.

Vázquez had to bet again on a starting 11 with news due to the casualties he has, especially in defense. That’s why today he made his debut for the young center-back Osmer González.

HISTORICAL SERIES

With today’s match, Motagua and Vida have faced each other 208 times in the history of the National League. Ciclón Azul won 95 games, Vida prevailed in 41 and tied 72.

STARTING LINEUPS:

MOTAGUA: Jonathan Rougier, Wesly Decas, Marcelo Santos, Osmer González, Omar Elvir, Juan Ángel Delgado, Diego Auzqui, Iván López, Roberto Moreira, Ángel Tejeda and Franco Olego.

Trainer: Diego Vazquez (ARG).

LIFE: Roberto López, Juan Pablo Montes, Sergio Peña, Rogers Sanderd, Denis Meléndez, Otoniel Osorio, Danilo Palacios, Alexander Aguilar, Marvin Bernárdez and Rafael Agámez.

Trainer: Fernando Mira (BY).

REFEREES: Alex Morazán, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Alberto Meza and Jefferson Escobar.