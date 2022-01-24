Municipal Agent was run over and dragged several meters down the highway after an argument

The driver was trying to flee after assaulting a woman when he attacked the manager between zone 4 and 5 of Guatemala City.

A Municipal agent was run over by a driver who did not stop and took him for several kilometers on the hood of his car after starring in a confrontation in the middle of public roads.

The video that has gone viral on social networks was recorded between zone 4 and 5 of Guatemala City, when an agent intervened and tried to defend a woman who was being attacked by the driver and his companion.

The images show how the policeman stands in front of the aggressor’s car to prevent him from leaving, but after threatening to start the driver, he finally pounces on the agent who ends up on the hood of the car and was dragged for several kilometers between traffic. from the aforementioned area.

Too: WHO: After omicron, the region (Europe) could approach the end of the pandemic

Motorist runs over a PMT agent and takes him on the hood of the vehicle. It was recorded between zone 4 and 5 of Guatemala City. pic.twitter.com/HLEBikfB7s — Videoteca_gt (@Videoteca_gt) January 23, 2022

The first seconds of the video were recorded by a person from the top of a building in the area, later another driver realized what was happening as the agent was on the hood of the vehicle while the driver tried to speed up.

Minutes later the car stopped and the co-pilot opened the car door to attack the agent and throw him into the pedestrian zone.

Although the witnesses indicated their intentions to help the uniformed officer, the person who recorded the second part of the video warns that the aggressors could be armed and the situation could be more dangerous than it seems.

See: Four people, including a baby, froze to death while trying to cross the US-Canada border

The municipal authorities have not provided details about what happened, nor have any arrests related to this unusual event been reported.

RETURN TO HOME