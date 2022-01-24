Nacho Palau, former partner of Miguel Bosé, revealed how their relationship was and how it was fractured with the arrival of their children | Famous

It was in 2018 that Nacho Palau, a sculptor, announced that he had ended his 26-year relationship with Miguel Bosé and would take legal action in favor of his 4 children. With that announcement, he also confirmed the singer’s romance, of which he had never spoken publicly before.

The man, until then relatively unknown, wanted to keep the discretion that characterized them for so many years and did not speak about it again except in court.

At least that’s how it was until now, when he broke the silence and gave details of how his time was with the interpreter of ‘Amante Bandido’ in an exclusive interview with ‘Diez Minutos’ magazine.

This was the love story between Miguel Bosé and Nacho Palau

“It started as a beautiful story and ended as a horror story,” said Bosé’s ex-partner.

The sculptor related that he fell in love with the musician when he was only 19 years old and they met at the Palau de las Artes in Valencia.

“It was a crush on both of them”, because just a month and a half later, the judge of “La Voz México” contacted the young man: he called him, they had their first date and they became inseparable.

Nacho Palau followed Miguel Bosé to Madrid and, over time (he did not specify when), they moved to the singer’s estate in Extremadura (Spain). At that time, he abandoned sculpture to dedicate himself fully to the care and maintenance of the property: he studied an agriculture course and a company of his partner hired him.

He reported that he also got a grant from the local Board that invested entirely in the property of the international star.

“In the end, the farm was left to Miguel and I didn’t see a penny. So that later they say that I am an exploited. It is true that with him I never lacked for anything, but you will never have seen me dressed in Armani”.

He also assured that it did not bother him to live in anonymity for so many years:

“With Miguel I felt protected, protected, he was a wonderful guy, funny, with him I have had everything, he has never lacked for anything and we have loved each other very much and we have been happy”.

So between 8 and 9 years passed until 2016, when they moved to Panama and love plummeted.

The breaking point: Miguel Bosé changed after the arrival of his children

Nacho Palau said that his former partner was transformed with the birth of their children in 2011. Together, they had two sets of twins by surrogacy: the eldest, Diego and Tadeo, are biological descendants of Miguel Bosé; the minors, Ivo and Telmo, by the sculptor.

The voice of ‘Morena mia’ became obsessed with the security and privacy of the little ones to the point that he almost did not allow them to leave his house.

“Perhaps it was not only the children, but also his career, but Miguel’s character soured.”

In 2016 they moved to Panama and the relationship broke down completely:

“He was tremendous, we got along terrible (…) His behavior, his character and way of being, everything was tremendous. When Miguel is good, he is very good and when he is bad, he is the worst”.

After the situation, the sculptor decided to return to Madrid, he lived in a house paid for by Bosé and his four children stayed in America, he visited them twice a year and when the interpreter had work commitments.

The final point came when, from one moment to another, the musician took Diego and Tadeo to live in Mexico “and breaks the coexistence of the brothers.”

Since then, Nacho Palau has been trying to get the Spanish authorities to recognize the four minors as members of the same family and to return to their lives together.

“I just want to keep my children together, however and wherever. I don’t want anything for myself.”