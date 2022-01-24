Netflix CEO Statement Suggests Buying New Studios

Netflix is ​​betting heavily on its entry into the video game market, introducing several of them in its subscription service. Although most of them are typical mobile titles, the purchase of Night School Studio showed that the company also wants to bet on more unique and exclusive titles on its platform.

Today, a statement from Netflix CEO suggests buying new studios. In the last meeting with investors, Reed Hastings, CEO of the company, confirmed that they are looking to expand with the aim of offering “the best subscription service in the industry.”

In addition, Hastings has stated that they will increase their video game catalog with both “casual” titles and games for a more enthusiastic audience. These statements greatly open the question of whether the streaming giant will be working on new studio acquisitionssimilar to Night School Studio, with which to increase its offer through new exclusive titles for the platform, since it seems the most logical way to expand its catalog in the sense mentioned by the company’s CEO.

And what do you think, is Netflix preparing to continue acquiring studios in the same way it did with the developers of Oxenfree? Will this be a bigger company than the indie studio you acquired last time? We will keep you informed about it.