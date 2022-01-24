Neuralink is ready: it prepares the first clinical trials of microchips in humans

The way of neurolink, the startup of Elon Musk, is marked and is getting closer to the first clinical trials in humans.

After showing us the first advances in pigs (measuring their brain activity) and in monkeys (allowing them to play Pong), now neurolink He hopes to conduct his own trials already in humans.

Of Science fiction

neurolink is hiring for a clinical trial director to “work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and top engineers, as well as working with early clinical trial participants of Neuralink”, indicates the requirement.

Elon Musk, brain behind this initiative, aims to help people with neural problems.

“I think with neurolink we have an opportunity to restore full-body functionality to someone with a spinal cord injury. neurolink it’s working well in monkeys, and we’re actually doing a lot of testing and confirming that it’s very safe, reliable and that the device can be safely removed,” he said. Elon Musk at a summit of executives organized by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

In the first measure, neurolink It is intended for people with neurologically based health conditions such as deafness, blindness, paralysis, and more. Because it bypasses all the organs and goes directly to the brain, it will be able to correct all these problems with the chip, even if it is still a long way from reaching this destination.

That is why the first implants will be performed on people with severe spinal cord injuries, such as tetraplegics and quadriplegics. These implants will have the purpose of recovering movement.

In the future, however, the goals are ambitious: a human could be connected directly to computers and could listen to music or text directly with their thoughts. The promises go further stating that in the future it will be possible to save parts of our memory with the chip and digitize them for download or storage.

