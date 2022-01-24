New potential treatment for bile duct cancer identified

This is an effective first line therapy and could become a new standard for patients.

Bile duct cancers are a relatively rare and heterogeneous group of cancers, and the worldwide incidence is increasing.

Adding the checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) to chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival in patients with advanced bile duct cancer, compared with chemotherapy alone, according to interim results from the TOPAZ-1 trial.

The risk of death for those who took durvalumab plus chemotherapy was 20 percent lower than for patients who received chemotherapy alone. At 18 months, overall survival was 35.1 percent in the durvalumab group versus 25.6 percent for chemotherapy alone. At 2 years, overall survival was 24.9 percent versus 10.4 percent.

These are the two main results of the first Phase 3 trial, as revealed by Dr. Do-Youn Oh, a professor in the Division of Medical Oncology at Seoul National University Hospital and Seoul National University College of Medicine, Korea and principal investigator.

The study highlights that adding immunotherapy to standard chemotherapy can increase survival bile duct cancer and, “more importantly, it does so without inducing serious new side effects,” he said.

In the middle of the assessment they determined that the drug durvalumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin demonstrated an overall survival statistically and clinically prolonged significant compared to placebo more chemotherapy.

“This is an effective first-line therapy and could become a new standard of care for patients with advanced bile duct cancer,” added the professor and lead author of the study at the Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (GICS) 2022.

Results endorsed by the medical community

In a discussion of the article, Nilofer Saba Azad, MD, Department of Oncology, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland, noted that, overall, “we’re seeing a compelling benefit in survival and response rate“.

“There is moderately strong preliminary clinical data and biological rationale that the immune checkpoint might have some activity in the bile duct cancer“, He said trial was powered adequate and took into account important known clinical subsets, and was placebo controlled. The results suggest a significant benefit for patients,” he explained.

However, they noted that there are still open questions, mostly related to subgroup analysis.

Bile duct cancer: the incidence is increasing

Bile duct cancers are a relatively rare and heterogeneous group of cancers, and the worldwide incidence is increasing. “Advanced unresectable bile duct cancer is an area of ​​high unmet need due to its aggressive nature, limited treatment options and poor prognosis,” Oh explained. “The first-line standard of care for advanced bile duct cancers, gemcitabine and cisplatin, has remained unchanged for more than a decade.”

Tempting benefit, but questions remain

In his discussion of the article, Azad noted that Asian patients made up more than half of the cohort and appeared to derive more benefit from the investigational treatment compared to other groups. “So the question is whether that is driving profit or just higher profit,” he said. “That will be an open question for our research community.”

Azad also noted that patients with nonmetastatic disease at enrollment did slightly better, so more data is needed on how that affected outcomes.

“PDL-1 just lost statistical significance, but that’s something that will be explored further,” he said. “And we still have open questions about viral hepatitis, liver fluke infection, and cirrhosis, and I hope they will be included in the final analysis of the study.”

The GICS meeting is hosted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the society highlighted these data in a news release. Cathy Eng, MD, FACP, ASCO’s expert in gastrointestinal cancers, commented in the release, “TOPAZ-1 is the first phase 3 trial to demonstrate the benefit of immunotherapy in improving overall survival, in combination with chemotherapy, creating a new standard of care.

