New series, movies and documentaries

It seems like yesterday that we were welcoming 2022 and there is very little left for January to come to an end. That means that the different streaming platforms announce all their news for the next month of February. Today it’s time to make a stop at the 79 series, movies and documentaries that Coming to Netflix in February 2022.

All series and programs

‘Who is Anna?’

The first series created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, since in ‘The Bridgertons’ she only worked as a producer. With Julia Garner As the protagonist, the series tells the true story of Anna Delvey, the heiress influencer. Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Terry Kinney, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Anna Deavere Smith and Laverne Cox round out the cast.

11 february

‘Vikings Valhalla’

Sequel to the successful historical series, his story is set 100 years later. Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Sutter star in this series that will explore the history of some of the best known Vikings of all time such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada or William the Conqueror.

25 february

‘Raise a superhero’, season 2: February 1

‘The apprentice’: February 1

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’, season 4: February 1

‘Dark desire’, season 2: February 2

‘Meateater: Hunting and cooking’, season 10 part 2: February 2

‘In search of Ola’: February 3

Murderville: February 3

‘Kid Cosmic’, season 3: February 3

‘Sweet magnolias’, season 2: February 4

‘Love is Blind Japan’: February 8

‘Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?’: February 8

‘(Dis)enchantment’, part 4: February 9

‘Only Jokes Allowed’: February 9

‘Ideas for sale: February 9

‘Until life do us part’: February 10

‘Love is blind’, season 2: February 11

‘Toy Boy’, season 2: February 11

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’: February 12

‘Twenty Five Twenty One’: February 12

‘Like gold fish’: February 14

‘Fidelity’: February 14

‘Ridley Jones: The guardian of the museum’: February 15

‘Big sky’: February 16

‘Swap Shop: Radio Market’, season 2: February 16

‘The Kardashians’: February 17

‘Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life’: February 17

‘Young Wallander: The Murderer’s Shadow’: February 17

‘The Cuphead series’: February 18

‘Space Force’, season 2: February 18

‘Someone is lying’: February 18

‘Cat Burglar’: February 22

‘Karma’s World Music Videos’: February 24

‘Back at 15’: February 25

‘Business Proposal’: date to be determined

‘Juvenile Court’: date to be determined

‘Love, Life & Everything in Between’: date to be determined

All the movies

‘Through my window’

Adaptation of the popular book Ariana Godoy which tells the story of Raquel, who has been crazy about her neighbor Ares all her life. She has been watching him for a long time without being seen, but her goal of making him fall in love with her is quite complicated when they have not yet exchanged a word. Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Hugo Arbués and Eric Masip They are its protagonists.

4 february

‘bigbug’

The new movie of Jean-Pierre Jeunet is a sci-fi comedy in which a robot rebellion causes the inhabitants of the outskirts of a city to be trapped in their house for their own good. Elsa Zylberstein, Alban Lenoir, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Claude Perron, Stéphane De Groodt and Dominique Pinon lead the cast.

11 february

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Direct sequel to the mythical horror movie from the 70s in which Leatherface’s inner beast reappears after many years trying to pass himself off as a good person. directs David Blue Garcia with a cast led by Neil Hudson, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham and Olwen Foure

18 february

‘My great friend Anna Frank’: February 1

‘Night of fire’: February 1

‘Men in Black II’: February 1

‘An endless loop’: February 4

‘No Man’s Land’: February 4

‘A stranger from the cosmos’: February 5

‘Story of young wives’: February 5

‘Fifty million and a woman’: February 5

‘Honor lawsuit’: February 5

‘The Siege of Pingchut’: February 5

‘What a girl’: February 5

‘Twice Round the Daffodils’: February 5

Thursday’s Child: February 5

‘Sparrows Can’t Sing’: February 5

‘The skyscraper’: February 7

‘Tully’: February 7

‘Kanna and the gods of October’: February 8

‘The privilege’: February 9

‘Mamma Mia: Again and Again’: February 9

‘To the wind’: February 10

‘Tallgirl 2’: February 11

‘Anne+: The Movie’: February 11

‘Tied to love’: February 11

‘Love Tactics’: February 11

‘The booty’: February 12

‘Shot to the heart’: February 17

‘Forgive our offenses’: February 17

‘Revenge to blows’: February 17

‘Erax’: February 17

‘Parallel mothers’: February 18

‘Rabbids: The invasion, special mission to Mars’: February 18

‘Restless’: February 25

‘Madea’s Homecoming’: February 25

all documentaries

‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy’

A documentary around the figure of kanye-west that has aroused some controversy because the latter has come to publicly demand to have the right to the final assembly of it, which it seems that he has not achieved. Coodie and Chike, Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah are its authors.

16 february