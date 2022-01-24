New York said goodbye to 2021 with a reduced celebration due to the rebound in coronavirus infections

New York said goodbye to the year 2021 with a celebration in Times Square smaller than usual due to the astronomical rise in COVID-19 cases, although there was no lack of lights, music and good wishes, including those of the new mayor who was sworn in just after midnight.

Only 15 thousand people -in an event that is usually attended by almost 60,000- they were able to access the iconic square to see up close the descent of the famous ball of colored crystals of more than 5,300 kilos that hangs over one of its skyscrapers, but they had to comply with new requirements, complete vaccination and mask, which were added to the security protocols.

Those who attended the New Year’s Eve party in the Big Apple were the far-sighted ones who armed themselves with patience, since the Police allowed entry to the completely fenced-in area from 3 in the afternoon and did not allow carrying large backpacks, folding chairs , umbrella or alcohol with which to toast, or alleviate the low temperatures.

The reward has been to be part of the public on the 50th anniversary of the “New Years Rockin’ Eve”, the most watched program on December 31 on television in the United States, in which, despite the list of stars, has been more lackluster than on other occasions due to the lack of pop divas and last-minute cancellations.

In the absence of stars like Jennifer Lopez, who performed last year in front of a small group of essential workers, Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G, veteran rock band Journey and singer KT Tunstall took the stage this Saturday night. while rapper LL Cool J, the most anticipated, left the show for being infected with COVID-19.

New York, which in recent days has pulverized records for coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant, has stood firm with its celebration in front of other large cities in the country such as Los Angeles, Atlanta and San Francisco, whose authorities decided to cancel some of its most massive events.

This Friday, the state of New York reported more than 76,500 new cases detected in 24 hours, of which almost 44,000 corresponded to the large city, which has affected numerous public services, with suspensions of several subway lines and permits. New Year’s celebrations canceled in the police force due to lack of personnel.

“We want to show that we are moving forward, and show the world that New York City is fighting to get out of this,” outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, given the growing fear of contagion at the New Year’s Eve party, ensuring that the combination of vaccines, masks and distance would be effective.

However, the president of the Times Square Alliance, which brings together businesses in the area and organizes the event, Tom Harris, acknowledged to the local channel ABC7 that on a normal day there may be up to 270,000 people at the “crossroads of the world” without that it is known whether they are vaccinated or not and without the obligation to wear a mask outdoors.

After hours of entertainment and cold, after midnight, the new alderman, Eric Adams – who carried a portrait of his late mother, for whom he feels veneration -, was sworn in before the crowd gathered in Times Square, a place he considered symbolic for the city and epicenter of “excitement, renewal and hope for the future”, although he acknowledged that he is facing a “difficult period”.

With information from EFE