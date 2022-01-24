New York warehouses at war against 15-minute delivery apps

USA WINERIES

New York, Dec 18 (EFE).- The traditional “bodegas” or neighborhood stores in New York, the city’s economic and historical engine but also a meeting place for the community, are seeing their business endangered by the arrival from a number of food delivery companies that promise their deliveries within minutes.

The winemakers fear that this competition will lead these businesses, almost all family-owned, to close permanently just as they were recovering from the impact of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Francisco Marte, president of the Association of Wineries and Small Businesses. , and Radhamés Rodríguez, from the United Bodegas of America.

It is no coincidence that both are Dominican: of the estimated 12,000 wineries in New York, almost all outside the downtown area, the majority are in Latin hands, followed by Arabs, and according to Rodríguez’s data, they generate between 60,000 and 70,000 jobs.

The wineries are not mere shops -they emphasize-, but a meeting place for the community, “where they come, talk, let off steam, it has been a safe haven for everyone”.

And while they have “traditional” delivery services, on foot or by bike, they can’t compete with companies like Buyk, Gorillas, Gopuff or Doordash – which promise deliveries in 15 minutes or less, through apps that are easily accessible to the public. through the web. The secret to success is that these apps work within a one mile (1.6 kilometer) radius.

In a city like New York where time is money, his success is being dazzling.

During the coronavirus shutdown, which forced New Yorkers to stay home, online grocery shopping soared as much as 230% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Gorillas, one of the apps operating in Europe. and that it has entered the United States market through New York, where it already has 13 locations in four of the five counties of the city.

Thanks to a regulatory vacuum, these companies have established mini-warehouses – in Brooklyn, Queens or Harlem – where they store between 1,500 and 5,000 items: they are not traditional stores because they are not open to customers, and only delivery men access them. Some call them “dark stores”.

A study of these places in Manhattan commissioned this month by the presidency of the county, found that of the 22 that operate in the area they evaluated, only 4 are in areas designated for that type of business (food), said the president of the neighborhood, Gale Brewer, to patch.com newspaper.

Brewer wrote to several city agencies last month, pressing them to regulate new businesses, which take advantage of the fact that as a new type of business, they are not mentioned in zoning and licensing regulations.

AGAINST THE BUSINESSES “OF ALL LIFE”

The arrival of applications has been “like stealing a market that we have served all our lives,” said Marte.

The winemakers assure that the impact will be “strong” because sales will be lost and there will be wineries that will not be able to survive the loss of clients and the payment of rents of no less than 4,000 dollars per month, plus electricity, taxes, insurance and salaries. .

“We need licenses to buy and sell and maybe they can do it with a single license, and they don’t need many employees.”

“Wineries were already suffering the impact of the arrival of department stores such as Costco and BJ’S, and now also with the applications that have arrived and are approaching our neighborhoods,” Rodríguez also commented.

“We know that technology is what captures the attention of the whole world and that we have to get on that wave. I see that the Government has paid attention and given money to large companies but has forgotten that those of us who have saved the neighborhoods we serve, employ many people, are in direct contact with the community, feel with them and do not want the wineries disappear,” he said.

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Dominican José Bello created the mybodega.online application in collaboration with the Association of Winemakers and Small Businesses so that customers of these businesses could make their purchases online.

With the influx of apps, Latino bodegueros organizations and the Yemeni American Merchants Association have launched the “Bodegueros con Tecnología” campaign to raise $37,000 to fund mybodega.online, in an effort to catch up with technology.

“You don’t have to compete, you can collaborate and our company is open to collaborating with these warehouses as long as they want to help the wineries,” Bello told Efe.

Ruth E. Hernandez Beltran