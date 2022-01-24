Next GOAT? Patrick Mahomes breaks all-time record for Tom Brady and Joe Montana in NFL Playoffs

Patrick Mahomes is already a storied player in the NFL Playoffs and he proved it by throwing an all-time record off GOATs Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

This Sunday’s game in the AFC divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2022, where Kansas City Chiefs epically defeated buffalo bills left a lot of cloth to cut. A final of the best in the history of the league, and a statistic that places patrick mahomes at the top of the quarterbacks.

It is that when you are matched to Tom Brady, which is considered the GOAT for most fans and journalists, since joe montana, a top 5 QB in history, means you’ve been doing something right, and that goes for the Chiefs’ superstar.

In the victory in overtime by 42 to 36, both Mahomes and his rival Josh Allen They had stellar performances. But the one who reached an all-time record was Pat, who finished the evening with 33 completions in 44 attempts, 378 passing yards, three touchdown passes, 123.1 passer rating, 69 rushing yards and a passing touchdown.

The thing is, those dreamy stats are almost commonplace for the 15th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. And it is that in his short career, in addition to having four consecutive Conference Finals in the pocket, he’s also already on top of an important playoff stat.

Mahomes with Tom Brady and Joe Montana

According to journalist Reuben Frank, of NBC Sport, Pat Mahomes went to five NFL Playoff games with at least a 120 passer rating (minimum 20 passes attempted), catching up with Brady and Montana with the most in history. With four they stayed Peyton Manning Y Aaron Rodgers. The incredible thing is that the Chiefs only played 10 postseason games. Allen he has three of these games in 6 matches played.