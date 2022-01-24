NFL Playoffs 2022: Antonio Brown mocks the elimination of the Buccaneers on social networks

Admin 52 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

NFL Playoffs 2022 The former Tampa Bay receiver posted an image celebrating the loss

Antonio Brown charges the Buccaneers and mocks their loss to the Rams.
Getty images / AB84

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How much did Brandon Moreno earn at the beginning? Trainer reveals

Brandon Moreno is one of the athletes mexicans present within the UFC, well recently fought …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved