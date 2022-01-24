NFL Playoffs 2022: Antonio Brown mocks the elimination of the Buccaneers on social networks

TOAnthony Brown jumped at the chance to poke fun at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after his former team was eliminated by the Rams in the divisional round. The player published an image making fun of the defeat on social networks.

Minutes after the Bucs fell and said goodbye to the opportunity to dream of the two-time championship, Brown showed a meme that immediately went viral. The image shows the receiver holding a sign with the legend: “Bucs eliminated.”

The edited photograph comes from the player’s last game with the Buccaners. In week 17, against the Jets, the controversial WR had an outburst on the bench and took off his clothing in the middle of the match. After throwing a T-shirt to the public walked into the end zone then jumped out with open arms and later enter the tunnel, where he ended up being escorted.

Although he detailed some time later that the outbursts could be excessive, Brown remains upset with the franchise and celebrated the elimination of his former teammates.