NFL Playoffs 2022: As are the games of the Conference finals in the NFL Playoffs: 49ers vs. Rams and Bengals await rival

The first teams qualify for the prelude to the Super Bowl

Lyou NFL playoffs continue their course with division round, where the surprises came in the first duels, with victories of Bengals and San Francisco about favorites.

In the first match of the American Conference between Cincinnati and Titans It was a defensive duel, where Joe Burrow he had to withstand pressure from the No. 1 seeds, suffering nine sacks, but it wasn’t enough to stop him for the win.

In the cold of Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers They were surprised at the end of the game, when the punt was covered and the 49ers gave life to it, who with a last minute field goal obtained their ticket to the final of National Conference.

For their part, the Rams continue with the dream of reaching the Super Bowl at home, but the task was not easy as they let go of a 27-3 lead for Brady to tie them 27-27. Stafford’s last drive led to a field goal that finished the game.

Both teams are waiting for the winners of the games Bills vs. Chiefs and Buccaneers vs. Rams.

Sunday January 30 | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Bills/Chiefs | American Conference Final | 2:00 p.m. ET

Sunday January 30 | San Francisco 49ers vs Rams | National Conference Final | 5:30 p.m. ET