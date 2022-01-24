NFL. This is how the 2022 Conference Finals will be played; hours and where to SEE

Mexico City /
Only three weeks separate us from the most important sporting event in the United States and one of the most followed matches in Mexico. The Super Bowl LVI is about to meet its two participants, who will leave the Conference Finals which will be played next weekend.
The Cincinnati Bengals Cinderella story will seek to become an authentic fairy tale reaching the Super Bowl, but to do so they will need to seek the second postseason road victory in franchise history against a true heavyweight and wide betting favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs, that for the fourth year in a row they are in the Final of the American Conference.
For its part, Los Angeles Rams is faced with the enormous possibility of being the second consecutive team to play the Super Bowl at their stadium, but to achieve this they will have to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, one of the favorite teams among the Mexican fans and that in these Playoffs has already dispatched two other many fans, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.
Conference Finals Schedule
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- American League Conference Finals
- Date: Sunday February 6
- Hour: Starting at 2:00 p.m. from central Mexico
- CampusKansas: Arrowhead Stadium
San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams
- National League Conference Finals
- Date: Sunday February 6
- Hour: Starting at 5:30 p.m. from central Mexico
- Campus: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
How are the Conference Finals played? What you should know
- The teams that serve as locals are thanks to the fact that they finished better seeded than their rivals, either because of the overall record or because they were champions of their Division.
- Four quarters of 15 minutes are played; if they end in a tie, one or more overtimes will be played until there is a winner.
- The winners of the Conference Finals will play Super Bowl LVI next Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Where to watch the NFL Playoffs?
- TV channel: The two Conference Finals will be shown on television through the Channel 5 of Televisa; further, Fox Sports will have the National Final and in ESPN The Final of the American will be seen.
- Online broadcast: halftime It will take you the two games in their minute-by-minute format, with the best videos, photos, statistics and the live story.