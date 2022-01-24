NYC Mayor Announces Plan to Combat Gun Violence After Series of Shootings – NBC New York

NEW YORK — After a violent 72-hour period in which four New York City police officers were shot in the line of duty, one of them fatally, Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to address to the city on Monday to announce his plan to combat gun violence.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was shot and killed Friday night in a Harlem apartment while responding to a call from a woman reporting a domestic incident involving her adult son. Another responding officer, William Mora, 27, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. In another incident Thursday on Staten Island, an officer underwent surgery after being shot in the leg while serving a drug search warrant, and another officer Tuesday was shot in the leg while getting into a fight with a suspect. teenager in the Bronx and has since been released from the hospital.

Speaking from outside Harlem Hospital on Friday night, Adams, a retired NYPD captain, called on the federal government to help the city go after gunrunners, “constantly building roads of death, destroying our communities.”

“No one will divide this city with their violence. In fact, they are going to unite us, unite us and end this,” Adams said. “We must commit to stop the debate, the dialogue and come together and realize that a gun on our street is a threat to our security. And we must do everything we can to remove that weapon.”

In the three weeks since Adams took office, the city has seen more violent crime than during the same period last year. In addition to last week’s officer shootings, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death while working a night shift at a Burger King, a baby was critically injured by a stray bullet while in a parked car with her mother, and on January 1, an off-duty NYPD officer was shot and injured while sleeping inside his car, resting between shifts at a police precinct in East Harlem. A woman was also pushed to death on the tracks at the Times Square subway station.

Friday’s deadly incident marked the first time a New York City police officer was shot to death in the line of duty since Detective Brian Mulkeen was shot and killed on September 29, 2019, when he and his partner tried to arrest a man in the middle of an investigation of possible gang activity in the Bronx.

During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN, Adams emphasized the urgency of “addressing the underlying issues that are affecting crime in our city and has become a stain on inner cities across our country.”