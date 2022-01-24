NYPD Focuses on Stopping NYC Subway Assaults – NBC New York

What you should know Felony assaults on the New York City subway system were up about 28% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data released Monday.

NEW YORK — Felony assaults on the New York City subway system are up about 28% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data released Monday, and the new NYPD’s new traffic chief he promised more patrols, and more visible ones, soon.

The new data comes as Mayor Eric Adams (a former transit cop himself) made subway safety a hot topic in the early days of his administration, arguing that people must feel safe in transit if they are to return to his offices in a post-COVID world (a priority for him and Governor Kathy Hochul).

There were 461 felony assaults in 2021, up from 361 the year before, according to NYPD data presented at an MTA meeting; murder and rape also increased very slightly.

But property crime fell across the board: burglaries were down 8% and grand thefts down 3%. Thefts fell almost 75%. (In New York, robberies generally involve entering a structure to commit a crime, while robberies are face-to-face confrontations.)

“However, the numbers show a slight increase … when you look at a broader perspective, crime in many areas is down,” NYPD Traffic Chief Jason Wilcox told the meeting on his first day. in this new position.

Hate crimes on the subway system also increased substantially in 2021, up 82% for the year. Hate crimes against Asian victims tripled, while hate crimes based on sexual orientation nearly tripled. Most crimes were classified as harassment or assault.

After the meeting, Wilcox told reporters that passengers would start seeing uniformed train patrols day and night.

“We are determined to make passengers feel safe,” Wilcox said. “You will see”.