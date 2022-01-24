Offices transformed into homes, a real estate trend fueled by the pandemic in the US

A few blocks from the White House, a modest building in downtown Washington that once housed offices of the US Department of Justice will become home to hundreds of people.

Transforming that vacant office space is part of a wave of “adaptive reuse” projects that swept the US housing market in 2021, as developers bought struggling hotels and offices only to announce they would be converted. in apartment buildings.

“The market has spoken, and said there is more value to a conversion than continuing as office space,” said Michael Abrams, principal at Foulger-Pratt, the real estate development firm that is transforming the 14-story New York City building. Avenue at 255 apartments.

A survey by real-estate search service RentCafe found that about 20,100 apartments in the United States were built from converted properties last year, almost double the number from the previous year.

So-called real estate conversions could offer a path to America’s downtowns, which haven’t been the same since the exodus of office workers due to the outbreak of Covid-19 nearly two years ago, leaving homeowners and businesses distressed locals.

“The slow recovery in the office market will only make it that much more expensive to keep office buildings empty,” Abrams said.

Conversions can also ease the shortage of affordable housing, particularly in cities like Washington, where notoriously high rents are a lifestyle feature.

“From the big picture, we just need more supply. With more supply, both house price growth and rents will slow,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

too many offices

Despite the Covid-19 recession, the median price of existing homes rose 15.8% over the course of 2021, and by last month, supply had hit an all-time low, according to NAR data. which likely exacerbated a pre-pandemic affordable housing crisis.

As of 2017, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) deemed 48% of renters to be “rent burdened,” meaning they paid more than 30% of their income on rent, a figure which had increased six percentage points over the previous 16 years.

Meanwhile, the country has excess offices. And, since many of them are from the 1980s, they are now too old to be attractive to businesses, explained Tracy Hadden Loh of Brookings Metro.

With his designs focused on outdated needs like file cabinet space, “really the whole building is outdated,” he said in an interview.

“Highest and Best Use”

Marc Ehrlich, chief investment officer for Rose Associates, which has converted New York offices into homes, said such projects tend to be “well-located properties that need more and better use.”

One of his firm’s recent promising projects is transforming an office once used by telecommunications company AT&T into a place where people want to live.

The new apartments will feature collaborative workspaces, given the likelihood that many tenants will want to continue working from home, Ehrlich predicted.

In Washington, real estate developers are pouncing on properties previously leased by the region’s largest employer, the federal government.

One of them is The Wray, an office building used by the State Department, now fully renovated to house apartments. The only traces of its former use are in the lobby, where the mosaics are original and the office directory was also kept.

“The pool of (former) tenants coming back to (use) these buildings is dramatically reduced, and that’s what puts pressure on that type of ownership, that’s what creates the opportunity,” Abrams said.

Adaptive reuse projects tend to command high rents, Loh said, often requiring costly renovations, such as building new individual toilets where they were once communal.

While inventory expansion has been shown to ease prices in other areas of the housing market, “this is not a solution to the housing crisis,” he warned.

“This is a solution to revitalize areas like downtowns that are super dominated by places like office spaces.”