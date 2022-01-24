OLED screen, 8 speakers and a power never seen before with 2 gifts

The best current Android tablet lowers its price and makes two gifts valued at 238 euros.

If you are looking for the best Android tablets, on a par with other premium range tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ or the iPad Pro itself, this HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.6 with 80 euro discount and 2 wonderful gifts will make you fall in love. HUAWEI’s exceptional tablet comes loaded with great specifications that blush the rest of the competitors of the same range and prices. HUAWEI website he’s dropping his prices and this option will not be repeated in the short term.

When we think of buying a tablet, the iPad (any model) comes to mind, as it is the most sold, but we are used to moving around on Android with some high end features, when compared to those of the Apple device, they fall short for the price they have. If you are thinking of buying a laptop light, slim and highly portable, this tablet could solve your problems if Android apps are enough for the tasks you are going to do on this device.

Buy the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.6 for 719 euros with 2 gifts

And it is that its price may seem high, but comparing it with the competition, we are facing the best value of all in this high end. There are 3 specifications of this new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.6 that are linked to the high price: 12.6″ 2.5K OLED screen, 8 speakers and 10,050 mAh. A pass for sight, autonomy and ears. Its speakers are Harman Kardon, sound specialists, and its battery is almost infinite, giving us superior use to almost all tablets on the market.

This battery has fast charge at 40W, something rarely seen in the panorama of tablets. your load too can be wireless at a maximum of 27W, and even reverse 10W to charge other devices with the huge battery of this HUAWEI. Her connections don’t let her down, because she has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS integrated. And the best thing is that this offer, in addition to coming with a discount, HUAWEI gives us the M-Pencil 2 and the Smart Magnetic keyboard cover, both valued at 99 and 149 euros respectively. Ultimately, a discount of 328 euros (80 + 99 + 149).

In the gears of this MatePad Pro 12.6, HUAWEI’s own powerful processor is in charge, the Kirin 9000E, an octa-core built in 5nm and running at a speed of 3.13 GHz. Its graphics chip is the ARM Mali-G78 with 22 cores and its RAM amounts to 8GB. The internal memory of this model is 256 GB, expandable via micro SD cards.

And not everything is here, because in the sound section, in addition to the 8 speakers, we have 4 microphones, so that our video calls with its 8 MP front camera sound totally clear and we do not lose any detail. At the back we have a dual camera 13 MP and 8 MP (wide angle), in addition to the 0.3 MP ToF 3D sensor. we can record 4K videos and in slow motion at 120 fps.

