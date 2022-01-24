Olga Tañón shows off her enviable abs in a fun dance

Singer Olga Tanon, Better known for her various musical successes, she recently surprised her followers by posting a video showing her enviable abs, the product of her exercise routine but also of a bypass operation that she had undergone months later to control her weight.

In the video where she appears dancing salsa, she showed her slim figure where various compliments rained down from her fans. The publication has almost 100 thousand likes and many messages from digital users, who also asked several questions about their weight loss.

To this, the same “Woman of Fire” reacted to it and explained how her process was. “I always recommend going down on your own because it would be the best. But in my case I couldn’t do it alone and I had the bypass. But you can never stop exercising even if you have surgery or you will lose it, “he said.

He explained that it was his treating doctor who recommended that he exercise, because otherwise he would be very flaccid, so little by little he has been doing it with different dance presentations such as cardio. This has been accompanied by a good diet and without falling into temptations of sweets or alcohol.

The alleged misleading advertising of Olga Tañón

Recently, the Puerto Rican had to record a video that she posted on her social networks to explain what had happened to her products and the lack of existence in her stock. “They were put up (for sale) and in less than 15 minutes all 38 were sold. The other day they put up 158 and left in less than an hour. If you didn’t enter… remember that this is a company of her and me, it is not a company of many people. It is a family business. She works and I work”, he said.

In this sense, she indicated that she felt sorry for all the things that had been said about her and her daughter, because in reality it was not misleading advertising, but rather that they make the products themselves and they run out very quickly. “It’s a shame that they say that we are selling something that isn’t there. No, yes, there was, but thanks to many of you who are buying the little things, they are going very quickly… It is important to clarify it,” he asserted.