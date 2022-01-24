Olga Tañón shows off her marked abdomen to the rhythm of salsa

Olga Tañón showed off her marked abdomen to the rhythm of salsa and compliments rained down on him among his followers. After having confessed that she had undergone a bypass operation, the singer has not stopped losing weight and boasts the results.

The Puerto Rican had been in the eye of the hurricane after saying publicly that Adamari López had not achieved her new figure only with exercise but who had surgery to look this thin. The presenter of “Today” did not take long to come out to defend herself and Olga Tañón had to apologize.

Olga Tañón shows off a great body dancing

Through your social networks Olga Tanon She has dedicated herself to pampering her fans with fun videos, in which she dances, cooks and even promotes her daughter Gabriela’s soap business. This time to the rhythm of salsa, he showed off how much he has changed physically and how young he looks at 54 years old.

“Just woke up, but already activating. Pa ‘above sack of sugar! here we go little by little”, he wrote in the publication of the video in which he appears dancing in the company of his puppy.

The singer’s post caught the attention of celebrities like Maribel Guardia who wrote to him:You look spectacular! body and attitude”. While some of her fans complimented her saying, “Whatever you’ve done to yourself, you look great”, “This woman is a happy woman because she is not lying about her body and she looks spectacular” Y “what a great body”.

See here the video of Olga Tañón: