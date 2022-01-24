Opening game: Crocodiles invade Bayamo

With an austere and well-designed ceremony, the party of our greatest sporting spectacle began, when, after a long wait, the National Baseball Series was inaugurated in its 61st edition.

Then, the talanquera fell to the ground and the Alazanes de Granma, current national monarchs, could not run amok on the arena of the Mártires de Barbados de Bayamo and fell to the Crocodiles from Matanzas 4-3 in the opening game of the season.

After a championship where silence reigned in the stands due to the pandemic, the Bayamese flooded the stands with oriental bugles and congas to support their own, as far as health protocols allowed, in an essential show for our national pastime.

At the first pitch of the right-hander César García, the waiter Aníbal Medina disappeared the ball down the left wing, and Erisbel Arruebarrena hit him with a rocket from two bases down the third line, to bring the second score of the inning, in frank rebellion against the home owners.

The party in the swamp did not last long. The hosts evened Noervys Entenza in the same first inning, due to cannon shots by Raico Santos and Guillermo García with men in scoring position, causing the uproar in the stands of a baseball-hungry crowd.

In the fifth, Carlos Martí’s troops made the difference when they took Entenza off the mound, after bowling the ninth man Alexquemer Sánchez and enduring an RBI double from the always useful Osvaldo Abreu.

One inning later it was Armando Ferrer’s lizards who had to come from below to equalize the actions thanks to a tubey by Jefferson Delgado and an unstoppable drive by Arruebarrena, who made the starter García stagger in the box.

After receiving a vote of confidence, the so-called lucky inning arrived, and center fielder Eduardo Blanco hit a homer that blew up his box and gave his team an advantage that they would never lose in the game.

Lefty Naikel Cruz took care of the rest, with a luxury relief of 4.2 episodes, where he barely tolerated an undisputed and liquidated two opponents by bitter means, to claim the first victory of this contest.