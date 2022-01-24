Pedro Caixinha opens the door to the possibility of Juan Otero arriving at Club América

Until Tuesday the first of February, the America club he has time to continue adding players to the squad he commands Santiago Solari. Buried the chances of hiring Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari already Paul Arriola, the directors of Cream blue they do not lower their arms and, for these hours, they would be working to hire the new target who is Juan Ferney Otero, who is part of the team Santos Laguna directed by Peter Caixinha.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

As usual, it all started as a rumor of the goals of the Stove Football. But in this particular case, it was the Portuguese coach himself who hinted that there really is a possibility that the Colombian winger can wear the shirt of the Eagles to keep playing the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

It turns out that after the 4-1 loss suffered in the Crown Stadium with the Club Necaxa, Peter Caixinha gave a press conference in which they asked him about the transcendence that indicates that Juan Otero can be transferred from Santos Laguna to the America club, to which the technician replied: “I will not be the one to pass on that information, but many times the rumors can turn out to be true”.

Evidently, the high command would be giving course to the operation. Now we will have to wait to find out if it ends as a new failed attempt or once and for all. Santiago Solari will be able to count on his long-awaited option for the offensive zone of his scheme, already in what would be the previous one to the duel with the Athletic Saint Louis for the fourth day of Closing Tournament 2022.

When do they play and where to watch America vs. live? San Luis for matchday four of the C22 Mexico Shout Tournament?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari will go in search of recovery against Athletic Saint Louis. The meeting will take place on day four of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX at Aztec stadium, next Saturday, February 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX. The transmission will be in charge of TUDN.