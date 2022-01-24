Pedro Troglio tells his experience at Olimpia and what he had to live in Honduras

La Plata, Argentina.

It’s been almost a month since Peter Troglio He left the Olimpia bench to become the new coach of San Lorenzo de Almagro. The Argentine coach is excited about this challenge, but above all for being closer to his family. Troglio offered an extensive interview to the newspaper The Argentine Nation, in which he revealed details of how he arrived at Cuervo, talked about his time in Honduras, where he was four-time champion with León, and the things that marked him in Honduran soccer. The strategist qualified San Lorenzo for the final of the Summer Tournament on Saturday after beating (0-1) Talleres de Córdoba and will fight for the title against Boca Juniors. The first question was about his family. “Today we are fine, better. I went to Honduras three years ago and before the pandemic I had everything more under control. My family was going to see me, that back and forth was different. But the coronavirus left me isolated; It was seven months without seeing them. On top of that, my father passed away in 2020 and I couldn’t come to say goodbye. I was bad. They dedicated a life to me and at a time like this I couldn’t be there to take him to a hospital, do you understand? My brother accompanied him. My old lady is also big and then I began to rethink certain things, “he began by saying. Were you surprised that San Lorenzo was looking for you?, they asked him. “I left Argentina because there weren’t many possibilities, or there were many technicians and they always ended up the same. When the Honduras thing came out, I honestly didn’t know where I was going. And an impressive club like Olimpia appeared to me. From then on, I imagined it would be difficult to return to my country, because I thought that it could be difficult for a large institution from here to look for me if I directed in Honduras. But the fact of having won titles, of having had the opportunity to train that team and that Crespo, Heinze, Zubeldía and Medina have not accepted here, opened the door for me”, he replied.

Pedro Troglio during the interview with the newspaper La Nación of Argentina.

Pedro considers that this opportunity comes to him “at a spectacular age and it gives me pleasure. Sometimes they say: ‘Hey, eight technicians passed by who didn’t want to grab’. And well, I wanted to. I’ll be the ninth, it doesn’t matter. Maybe I end up being the best, you never know. I was never afraid because I had a really bad time when I was a kid. We suffered many needs. This is a football club that is going through a bad time, but there are worse things”. THE THINGS THAT MARKED HIM Troglio referred to his experience in Honduras directing Olimpia. “I found an amazing club. I was seduced by the possibility of directing a great from that country and the chance to play the Concachampions. The training ground was barbaric, the president respected us and from the 1st to the 5th of each month we were paid with certainty. Even in the midst of a pandemic, huh. Something incredible that did not happen in Argentina, because the pandemic ruined the clubs ”, he commented. And he continues: “In 2020, at the international level, we took a major hit because we got into the top four at the Concacaf level. We lost in the semifinal against Tigres, from Mexico, who ended up as the champion. We also beat America at the Azteca. As for the local contest, it is difficult, with a lot of heat, humidity. The players are loyal and the tournament is well organized. There are four big clubs and another six that suffer a little. I lived three very nice years”. The former coach of Olimpia knows the challenge of directing the Cyclone at the moment. “I know this story well. Before grabbing, I know that if I win I stay and if I don’t win they kick me out. I have everything to win. I am convinced and I am positive. Then fate will tell. It’s silver or m…, as they sometimes say. This opportunity seduces me and I know that it can make my career grow a lot. I am 56 years old and I still have margin.”

Troglio’s happiness for directing San Lorenzo.