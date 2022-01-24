Peru dollar price: exchange rate today, Saturday, January 22 | Dollars to soles | Today’s Dollar | change Ocoña | BCR | SBS | SUNAT | nndc | | ECONOMY

According to the criteria of Know more

The dollar price in Peru ended the day on Friday with a slight drop, with the international markets waiting for a meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (FED).

The exchange rate quoted at S/ 3,835 per dollara slight decline of 0.05% compared to Thursday’s close, at S/ 3.837, according to the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR).

So far this year, the greenback accumulates a decrease of 3.90% compared to the price at the end of 2021, at S / 3,991.

During the session, currency repos were placed for a term of two weeks for S/ 200 million at an average rate of 3.62%, as well as interest rate swaps for a term of nine months for S/ 50 million at a rate of 3 .88%.

Globally, markets are eyeing next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its path of monetary tightening, which includes an end to bond purchases, rate hikes and balance sheet reduction. .

According to the Reuters agency, many US central bank officials have said that March is a good time to start raising the cost of borrowing.

On the other hand, in the parallel market or the main exchange houses, the dollar it was bought at S/ 3,800 and sold at S/ 3,840, according to data from the portal cualestaeldolar.pe.

