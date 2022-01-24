Peru vs. Colombia | Santiago Ormeño hopes to finish the double date in direct qualifying positions for the World Cup | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The summoned players who play abroad, for the matches against Colombia and Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, continue to arrive. This Sunday night, Santiago Ormeño also arrived, who was enthusiastic and motivated to join the Peruvian team.

Before leaving the airport to go to the concentration in a hotel in Miraflores, the striker from León took time to attend to the journalists. There, ‘Ormedeus’ confessed that he was not surprised by the call from coach Ricardo Gareca.

“I was not surprised, because it is an opportunity to show why I am here and I am very happy”, said the 27-year-old soccer player for Soccer in America.

On the other hand, Ormeño pointed out that he does not carry the role of reference before the absences of Jefferson Farfán or Paolo Guerrero. “I don’t feel like a reference, but if they’re not here, those of us who are here have to try to give their best”, He said.

The former player from Puebla also revealed his desire to be able to score his first goal with a red and white shirt and expressed his desire that Peru be in the direct qualifying zone at the end of the double day.

“We need the points. We are there, we are in the playoffs, hopefully on these two dates we will already be in direct positions”, sentenced.

Throughout the Sunday session Miguel Trauco, Miguel Araujo, Renato Tapia, Wilder Cartagena and Edinson Flores also arrived. After Ormeño, it was Pedro Aquino’s turn.

Precisely, the America midfielder also attended the media. “It will be a very difficult game against Colombia, but we expect to go out and win it. We have two finals ahead of us.” he pointed.

The arrivals of Raziel García, Gabriel Costa, Luis Abram and Gianluca Lapadula are expected in the next few hours.