Peru vs. Colombia: Víctor Cantillo was called by Rueda for Colombian national team matches in Qualifiers | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

The Colombian team announced this Saturday night the call for Víctor Cantillo for the duels against Peru and Argentina for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Corinthians player’s summons came hours after striker Luis Fernando Muriel’s withdrawal was known.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Men’s Senior National Team informs that the player Víctor Cantillo has been called up for the double round of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup against Peru (January 28) and Argentina (February 1) “, was the message in a statement released by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF).

The 28-year-old athlete, who arrived at ‘Timao’ in January 2020 from Junior, is expected at the concentration of the team led by Reinaldo Rueda in Barranquilla. Cantillo is scheduled to join the group in the course of Sunday.

Víctor Cantillo has participated in a match of the Colombian team in the current Qualifiers. The midfielder entered against Paraguay and remained on the substitute bench against Venezuela, Chile and Brazil.

Muriel is low in Colombia

“The Colombian Football Federation reports that the player Luis Fernando Muriel has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, after the medical department of his club Atalanta informed us that the striker is not in optimal health conditions to travel to Colombia”, said the official note from the FCF.

Lines below, the body sent the best vibes to the forward of the Bergamo team in the rehabilitation process: “The coaching staff of the Colombian National Team wishes them a speedy recovery, hoping that they can return to their activities as soon as possible.”