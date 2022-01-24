Physical Education should not be a ‘marie’

The subject of Physical Education has been a ‘mary’ in schools for decades. Relegated in school programs due to the growing weight given to other subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Language… hardly two hours a week are dedicated to it in Primary, one in Secondary and in Baccalaureate it disappears. One warning: half of Spanish teenagers only play sports at school.

At a time when obesity and a sedentary lifestyle have become the main health problem among minors – a problem aggravated by the pandemic – the need to increase physical activity at school is urgent, experts warn. Sport not only offers health benefits, but also psychological and academic performance benefits, they insist.

Aure Medina, Physical Education teacher at the Basque public school; the president of the official college of graduates in this specialty in Euskadi, Arkaitz Larrinaga; and Víctor Arufe, doctor in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and professor and researcher at the University of La Coruña, launch the alert.

Should the number of weekly hours at school be increased? In that case, how much?



aura medina: «There are centers in which barely an hour and a half a week are taught in Secondary and two sessions in Primary. Between picking up things, going to the locker room, changing, going to the sports center or gym and the teacher giving an explanation of the activity they are going to do, 15 or 20 minutes have already passed, then they have to go to the shower. Time comes to nothing.”

Arkaitz Larrinaga: «The WHO recommends one hour of sport a day for adolescents and the minimum would be three hours a week on different days. But physical exercise should be present in much of the school day. We can’t have the kids sit for six or seven hours! Schools are the most effective spaces for the promotion of physical activity and the fight against sedentary lifestyle in children and youth.

Victor Arufe: «Physical education should have a place in every school day. If we could get children to do at least one or two hours of physical exercise a day, we would be reducing the incidence of overweight and obesity. Physical activity has a double role of prevention and rehabilitation of pathologies associated with sedentary lifestyle. It helps establish healthy habits. We are facing a natural drug, free and available to everyone.

They maintain that at school you should not only exercise in gym class. How to do it?

Larrinaga: «You can work on other subjects: in science with a trip to the forest or practice math standing up. In the classrooms we must create active spaces, remove tables and chairs and let the students move.

medina: «Physical Education teachers have to become dynamizers of the centers to promote exercise in breaks, incorporate recreational-sports patio projects and participate and promote outdoor trips, which are so necessary in this harsh time of restrictions by the covid».

They defend that it is more than a subject, in what sense?

Arufe: «It is a means to enhance any type of learning, from a value, to recreating content on history, natural sciences or practicing mathematics. In addition, it is the only subject that allows working on physical-motor aspects, attitudes, and the social, emotional and psychic sphere of the students. There are studies that confirm that regular exercise in childhood significantly reduces the chances of having mental health problems as adults.

Medina: «Physical activity improves the concentration and academic performance of schoolchildren, reduces their anxiety and helps to work as a team. In addition, for some students it is the only sport they do all week. At home, they don’t even move with video games.

EFFECTS OF A SEDENTARY LIFE in the social sphere

The child who is active and practices a sport respects the rules and regulations, and this will be reflected in his life in society.

in the emotional realm

It acts as a true regulator and enhancer of emotions. With physical education we can work on fear, anger, rage, frustration or joy.

in the psychological

Physical inactivity causes problems with stress control, self-confidence or motivation.

in the driving sphere

Teenagers who do not exercise tend to have more difficulties with balance, coordination, strength, resistance… All of this can result in a worse body image and lower self-esteem.

Why has it been and is undervalued, how to turn it around?

Arufe: «The educational curriculum has always underestimated some subjects such as Physical Education, Plastic Arts, Music or Philosophy. This has caused society to do it too. We have cases of families that choose physical education time to take their child to the pediatrician and schools that use that class to organize talks or recover other subjects. In any case, we cannot leave the responsibility that minors play sports in families, because many do not have conditions that allow them to promote an active life in their children. Therefore, the school must also respond to the problems that society has and one of them is the lack of physical activity, overweight and obesity or the abuse of technology among minors.