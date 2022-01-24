Pizzuto, close to signing with Braga

The Mexican is in negotiations to reach Portugal as a free agent after his contract termination in Lille

Eugenio Pizzuto would be close to signing a contract of a year and a half with the Sporting Club Braga of Portugal, according to information from the newspaper Record of that country, who points out that the negotiation could be finalized in the next few hours.

Eugenio Pizzuto, youth squad player from Pachuca, is an option for Braga. imago7

According to information published in Portugal, pizzutoInitially, he would arrive at Braga B. However, the Portuguese team sees a projection in the Mexican soccer player and they would have planned that in the future he could be part of the first team.

Just last Monday, January 17, Lille of France announced that by mutual agreement it terminated the contract of pizzuto, so from that day on, the Mexican is a free agent and can join any team at no cost.

“LOSC and Eugenio Pizzuto They have decided by mutual agreement to terminate the contract that linked the Lille club with the Mexican player,” was the message from the French club.

pizzuto He began his career in European soccer in August 2020, at which time he arrived as a free agent at Lille. However, the injuries punished him and he was unable to establish himself in the French squad, so they opted to terminate the contract.

Even a day before the Mexican parted ways with the Lille, it had been reported that pizzuto He had overcome an injury and had returned to training.

Before he begins his journey through the old continent, pizzuto added 64 minutes with Pachuca. On January 22, 2020, he played 32 minutes in the Copa MX round of 16 and on January 24, he added another 32 minutes, but these were already in the maximum circuit. However, he had to leave the field on a stretcher due to a fracture.

Last week, just days after the release of pizzuto of Lille, linked the Mexican with the Celta Vigo, but so far there is nothing official about the future of the footballer who won the Bronze Ball at the 2019 U-17 World Cup.