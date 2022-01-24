Pope Francis highlights heroism of blessed Salvadorans

The Holy Father highlighted the example of heoism given by the blessed and expressed the hope that this inspires others to be brave workers of fraternity and peace.

Pope Francis, in the framework of the mass celebrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, rejoiced at the beatification of the Jesuit priest Rutilio Grande García and his two lay companions, Manuel Solórzano and Nelson Rutilio Lemus, as well as the priest Franciscan Cosme Spessotto, all martyrs of the faith.

The three Salvadorans and the Italian were killed in 1977 and 1980 during the armed conflict in the country.

After the Angelus, the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church referred to the four new blesseds, pointing out how they were at the side of the poor, bearing witness to the Gospel, truth and justice until the shedding of blood.

“His heroic example arouses in everyone the desire to be courageous workers of brotherhood and peace. A round of applause for the new Blesseds!, he extolled in his message.

The Holy Father then expressed his concern about “the increase in tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow on peace in Ukraine and question the security of the European continent with wider repercussions”, after which he called on people of good willingness to raise prayers to God so that each action or political initiative is at the service of human fraternity, rather than the interests of the parties.