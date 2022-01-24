President Biden changes the speech and stops ignoring Trump to get into the fight for control of Congress | Univision News Politics

In the marathon press conference that he offered this week from the White House, in addition to breaking a record for the longest appearance before the media that a president has made (almost 2 hours), Joe Biden announced that several things will change in his second year of mandate.
“I will get out of this place (the White House) more often and talk to people (…) I will seek more advice outside, from academics to editors (…) I will be deeply involved in this election. I will go out and explain in simple language what we are doing,” Biden said.
The president promises that he will be fully involved in the electoral fight for the renewal of Congress next November, in which the Democrats risk losing the meager majorities they maintain in both chambers.
That day, with a tone that he did not have before, Biden went out that day to directly confront the one he did not want to name: his predecessor or “the previous guy” or “the defeated former president”, and marked what could be the style discursive in the campaign that begins.
For almost a year, the president was a silent witness to how Trump (who still does not recognize him as head of state) continued to spread the lie of electoral fraud and twisted the arms of the few who did not join him in the complaint within the Republican Party. Thus, by omission of many, the withdrawal of some and the withdrawal of others, Trump took control of the party.
This strategy of ignoring Biden’s problem annoyed the Democrats who asked him to confront Trump, not only because of the ‘big lie’ of fraud, but because of his responsibility in the assault on Capitol Hill that his supporters staged just hours after being harangued by him outside the White House
When ignoring Trump doesn’t pay off
In his message on January 6, Biden accused Trump of drilling into the country’s democratic institutions.
Instead of the name of his predecessor, he preferred to use his status as loser in his frustrated re-election bid, which is something that those who have studied his personality say is something that bothers Trump: that he relates it to a loss for himself, that is always considered a winner.
With his speech on January 6 and beyond, like the one he gave in Atlanta to pressure Congress to pass federal voting rights laws that would negate initiatives by Republican-controlled state legislatures, the president got on the same page as the large portion of Democrats who defend less central positions and are more combative against Trump and his people.
Beyond the achievements of the administration highlighted by the White House, the first year of Biden’s presidency has not turned out the way he would have liked (or how he had promised it would happen).
The coronavirus continues to be a headache, despite the efforts of the White House to promote vaccination, which has ended up being a minefield politically speaking. As a result, 63% of the population is fully immunized, despite the wide availability of vaccines in the country.
The Build Back Better agenda has not been fully approved in the Senate due to Republican opposition. It is true that the traditional infrastructure component (roads, ports, communications) received bipartisan support, but the focus on “social infrastructure” has not been completed.
The electoral reform laws with which the Democrats want to counteract the Republican strategy in the states that, according to them, seeks to restrict the exercise of the vote among minorities (potentially sympathetic to the Democratic Party) was also blocked.
The bipartisanship that the president wanted to rescue, after four years of struggle with the Donald Trump government, is dead. Not even the assault on January 6, 2021 on the temple of democracy that is the Capitol in Washington DC managed to unite the political class in defense of the system.
And in the midst of it all, inflation has reached levels not seen in four decades, eroding achievements such as the recovery of employment and the increase in income registered in the last year.
“Divisive” and “unpresidential”
At his news conference on the eve of his first year in the White House, Biden tried most of the time to present himself as a centrist Democrat. In fact, he rejected being compared to the senator and his former rival for the Democratic nomination Bernie Sanders, assuring that he is not a “socialist”, as the senator from Vermont defines himself.
However, the Republican leadership, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has questioned this new presidential tone as “divisive” and even “not very presidential.”
Partisan virulence aside, Biden’s new tone ingratiates him with liberal sectors of his party that are assuming increasingly leftist positions, in the face of the Republican radicalization led by Trump.
But the president risks alienating centrist voters, especially those within the conservative movement who don’t entirely like Trump’s ways.
We will have Biden and Trump in a pulse parallel to the campaign that heralds very hard times, initially rhetorically.
Biden and Trump broke the traditional truce agreed by the tenants of the White House not to criticize the successor or question too openly the decisions of the predecessor.
And although there is more than one who laments the deterioration of the tone in the American political discourse, it is clear that it is a reflection of different times.