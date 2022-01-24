prevent them from tracking you

Related news

The reality of AirTags is that it’s forcing Android users to install an anti-tracking app from a company that you can’t have any relationship with if you don’t own one of their devices. Be that as it may, we are going to show you three apps to detect that you have an AirTag nearby and thus search for it.

Why should I use this app on my Android phone if I don’t use anything from Apple?

The point is that an iPhone already has in its iOS system the ability to identify and detect AirTags that are nearby and do not belong to the owner. It does it in the background to alert the user that there is an AirTag nearby that is not theirs. In this way, it is prevented from being used in a fraudulent way.



And well, we already know that it is an AirTag, just like those of Samsung, a small device that if we put it on a keychain or in a wallet, we will always have the option to find it easily by its geoposition.

The problem lies in the fact that Android does not have that recognition capacity in the background for obvious reasons, since Apple does not paint anything here, so the same has launched an app on Google Play so that any user with an Android mobile can scan an AirTag.

Ultimately, what Apple is forcing some of these apps to be installed to prevent any AirTag user from tracking you. Seeing is believing.

Tracker Detect

The Apple app that can be downloaded from here in the Google Play Store so you can scan space for a few minutes where are you.





You give it to start and will use bluetooth to search for an AirTag nearby. If it finds one, it will notify you and you can play a sound to find it. It is a very simple app that does not work in the background.

Air Guard

The best thing about this app that can be downloaded from the F-Droid repository is that it can stay in the background doing searches every certain period of time. Which will allow us to receive a notification if you find an Apple AirTag nearby.





When it finds an AirTag you can play a sound in order to quickly find where that tracker is located and take action on the matter. It uses Bluetooth and it is the app that we recommend, although with the previous one from Apple using it at home or where you can understand that they have been able to locate an AirTag, it is also quite useful.

Tracker Detect Pro

We are before a paid premium app that performs the same task as the previous one, although the difference is that you can download it from the Google Play Store.





You can play a sound when it finds an AirTag. It even marks the distance so you can search for that tracking device thanks to the operation in the background that differentiates it, like the previous one, from the one published by Apple in the Google store.

