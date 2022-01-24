Problems of having WhatsApp Web connected without your mobile nearby

Renewed or die. In the case of the applications of our mobiles, the saying becomes even more true, since it seems that there is no end to the uninterrupted updating of apps. And one of the queens of the ‘update‘ is WhatsApp, which has promised, and is already deploying, juicy new features for the year 2022. Among them, improvements in the cross-platform connection option released last year and is still in beta and development today. The possibility of simultaneously connecting to our profile from different platforms seemed to open a new door to make it even easier for us to communicate. Now we can have our WhatsApp session open from various devices such as: tablets, mobile phones, computers or televisions at the same time. But it’s sure?

“The fact that you can connect to the app from so many places at once implies that you Privacy be more exposed, but you have at your disposal the necessary mechanisms to shield it. Especially if you leave your account open on WhatsApp Web without having your mobile terminal nearby”, says Hervé Lambert, Global Consumer Operations Manager at Panda Security.

Due to the digital nature that prevails in our personal and work routine, having WhatsApp linked to the computer is a tool that helps us optimize our time, especially since 2020-2021 became the teleworking period. The few who did not yet use the instant messaging app ended up downloading it to be more connected in their interpersonal relationships when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented human contact from being an option during confinement. Currently, in Spain it is situated as the app with the highest number of complaints and downloads.

WhatsApp, in addition, is an essential tool for many companies, in December of last year it reached 20 million downloads. By connecting it to your PC you avoid the hassle of having to type from such a small keyboard. All you have to do is scan a code and use the app as if you were writing in Word. But nevertheless, What happens when you don’t have your mobile terminal near the computer where you have connected WhatsApp?

The main risks of WhatsApp for PC

We tell you about the risks that this implies and several solutions so that you avoid exposing the data and privacy of your conversations.

Closing the browser window does not imply closing the WhatsApp session. If you really want to log out, you should make sure to go to the right sidebar with three side dots and click on the “log out” option. Otherwise, anyone who has access to your team will be able to read your chats. Simply by accessing your browser history or typing the WhatsApp web address, it will open automatically. If you have the intuition that someone is having access to your WhatsApp Web session, you can check it in the following way: Go from your mobile to Settings> Linked devices. Once inside you will find reflected on the screen the last time it was active, specifically referencing the day and time. As if that were not enough, it also tells you the browser and the operating system from which WhatsApp activity was recorded on other devices. If you don’t remember connecting when the report tells you, you can corroborate your suspicions that someone is indeed accessing without your consent. Shield your privacy by erasing the Photos, videos, and documents from your computer’s downloads folder. As in the mobile phone, the files are automatically downloaded and saved in the gallery, the same happens with the web version. They can spy on your computer screen through remote control. Although usually only the IT teams of the company you work for have access to your screen, hackers know how to impersonate it. To avoid this, try not to have important or personal conversations on WhatsApp, remember to delete them or, failing that, archive them. This last function is a way to save them in hidden mode. To do this, slide your finger to the left on the conversation you want to archive, you will see a small box-shaped icon and “Archive”. Click on it and you will see how the chat disappears from the list of conversations. If you want to retrieve it later, it will be as simple as sliding your finger to the top of the chat screen, tapping on “Archived” and pressing and holding the individual or group chat you want to retrieve in your list by pressing the “Unarchive” option. You can infect the computer system with malware. You have to be especially careful with the links they send you, especially if you open it from the company’s computer. Some links contain malware that infects your computer with a virus and can steal your data. This bad decision could put the company and your job at risk.

Other dangers of WhatsApp Web: QRLjacking?

Many cybercriminals take advantage of the WhatsApp scanning method that we have already normalized to perform in our daily routine, to filter a false QR that opens the door to the data on our server. To do this, they use false advertisements or promotions as a pretext in which they ask you to access the QR as if it were the same WhatsApp interface. Although it may seem very obvious, sometimes in a hurry and if we don’t look closely, we assume that we are on the real WhatsApp website.

How can you avoid being a victim of this deception?

Try to use as little as possible public networks or unreliable sources. Normally, these types of attacks are carried out when the cybercriminal is connected to the same network as the victim. Try not to get into applications or messages that expose your privacy and data when you browse or use these types of networks.

Normally, these types of attacks are carried out when the cybercriminal is connected to the same network as the victim. Try not to get into applications or messages that expose your privacy and data when you browse or use these types of networks. If you have been the victim of a hijacking of your WhatsApp, do not expect to receive any notification . If, unfortunately, you have accessed the false QR of cybercriminals, you will not receive any notice or notification on your mobile, so you should start to doubt and report it immediately.

. If, unfortunately, you have accessed the false QR of cybercriminals, you will not receive any notice or notification on your mobile, so you should start to doubt and report it immediately. Constantly update your software and security programs on all your electronic devices so that they can serve as a barrier to virus entry or block threats

so that they can serve as a barrier to virus entry or block threats Keep up with the updates of the apps, and thus the new versions will solve the pre-existing problems.

Cybercriminals are always looking to attack technologies with as many users as possible. Therefore, when any IT solution becomes hype, it also becomes a potential cyber risk. In this sense, the most important thing is to always maintain common sense and not do anything in the ‘online world’ that we would not do in the ‘real’ world”, adds Hervé Lambert.