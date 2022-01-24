Processing of casualties, cause of the collapse in Primary Care

The Forum of Primary Care Physicians has denounced the saturation of its level of care due to bureaucratization during the sixth wave. The entities and companies that are part of this Forum wanted to emphasize the collapse situation in which the health centers are located, largely due to “the Processing of Temporary Disability of patients with Covid-19 infection”.
In most cases, they highlight, it is about mild or asymptomatic cases that they have carried out a self-test and “do not require direct assistance”. However, the bureaucratization of these processes has helped to overload “even more health centers”.
“The need to contact and go to the health center blocks the ability to provide health care to patients with moderate or severe Covid-19, as well as the rest of the patients with acute and chronic pathologies, which constitute the basis of our work as specialists in Primary Care”, the experts explain when it comes to analyze the situation of the sixth olto. Faced with this situation, the Forum has demanded an “urgent” meeting from the National Social Security Institute.
Lack of financial memory in the Primary Care Plan
In the meeting, held virtually, in addition, allusion was made to the Strategic Plan for Primary and Community Care 2022-2023 presented last December by the Ministry of Health, which “does not contemplate any proposal for the specialty of Paediatrics”.
Since the specialty was included in Primary Care in 1984, pediatricians have supervised the upbringing of newborns, children and adolescents in the more than 13,000 health centers and clinics of the National Health System. Specifically, more than 6.3 million children under the age of 14 are cared for by these professionals in our country. This absence of proposals by the Government, they say, “denotes the lack of interest of it, which could lead to a deterioration in the health indicators of the child and adolescent population”.
“Strong Primary Care will not be achieved if it is not endowed with sufficient human and financial resources to be able to undertake global and quality assistance to citizens in a dignified and effective manner”, they detail, highlighting in turn the lack of “economic memory and increased investment in Primary Care” of the strategy presented. They recall, in this sense, that the return on investment in improving life expectancy, for example, provided by Primary Care is higher than other levels of care.
For all these reasons, the Forum of Primary Care Physicians once again requests a meeting with the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias in the face of “the lack of response to institutions and societies that have requested it”.
