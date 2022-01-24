Processing of casualties, cause of the collapse in Primary Care

The Forum of Primary Care Physicians has denounced the saturation of its level of care due to bureaucratization during the sixth wave. The entities and companies that are part of this Forum wanted to emphasize the collapse situation in which the health centers are located, largely due to “the Processing of Temporary Disability of patients with Covid-19 infection”.

In most cases, they highlight, it is about mild or asymptomatic cases that they have carried out a self-test and “do not require direct assistance”. However, the bureaucratization of these processes has helped to overload “even more health centers”.

“The need to contact and go to the health center blocks the ability to provide health care to patients with moderate or severe Covid-19, as well as the rest of the patients with acute and chronic pathologies, which constitute the basis of our work as specialists in Primary Care”, the experts explain when it comes to analyze the situation of the sixth olto. Faced with this situation, the Forum has demanded an “urgent” meeting from the National Social Security Institute.