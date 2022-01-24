Protests continue in European countries in rejection of measures by COVID-19

Helsinki- Thousands of people took part in protests in several European capitals on Saturday against the measures dictated to stop the spread of the virus. coronavirus.

There were demonstrations in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm.

Thousands of people marched in Paris against new rules according to which the unvaccinated will not be allowed to board domestic flights, sporting events, bars, cinemas and other venues.

The French press reported massive protests in other cities of the country.

In Sweden, where proof of vaccination is required to attend indoor events of more than 50 people, some 3,000 people marched through central Stockholm to a central square, in a protest organized by the organization Frihetsrorelsen (“Freedom Movement”). ”).

Members of the neo-Nazi group Resistance Movement were at the event, local press reported. The police closely monitored this group, to which violent acts have been attributed in previous events.

Swedish police had warned that far-right groups might take part in the march. No incidents or clashes were reported during the protest.

There was also another protest in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second city, in which about 1,000 people participated.

Shortly before Christmas, the Finnish government had called on local and regional authorities to use “full and extensive measures” to prevent the spread of the contagious virus. omicron variant.

The limitations included the banning of events, moving university classes online, limiting restaurant services and closing places where there was a higher probability of contagion. Restaurants and event organizers were allowed to require proof of vaccination upon entry.

In Helsinki, some 4,000 people marched through downtown streets on Saturday, police said, in a protest organized by the World Wide Demonstration group. No altercation was reported.