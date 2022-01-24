Rafael “Tatito” Hernández is infected with COVID-19 and will have to stay in Spain for a few days

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the popular Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez Montanez, reported tonight, Sunday, that he was infected with COVID-19.

The legislator is in Spain, as part of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid.

“In compliance with international traveler protocols, I took COVID-19 tests hours before boarding. Both reflected positive results”, he indicated in written statements.

The official told The new day that he will be “several days in compliance with the protocol”, so he will have to stay in Spain.

On the other hand, the chamber leader indicated that he will continue to work remotely and that he will abide by the health and safety regulations “with discipline”.

“Thank God, I have no symptoms”Hernandez Montanez assured.

Last Wednesday, Puerto Rico inaugurated its participation in Fitur —an event that brings together thousands of people linked to the industry throughout the world— with an exhibitor that simulates the buildings and streets of Old San Juan,

During the exhibitor’s ribbon cutting, Hernández Montañez, the executive director of the Tourism Company, participated. Charles Market Santiago, and the legislators Angel Matos Garcia Y Jose Anibal Diaz Collazo, among others.

The island’s presence at the event comes after a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibitor is in charge of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, an entity that invested over $300,000 in the event.