Rams and Chiefs, favorites to play Super Bowl LVI

Las Vegas casinos already have their favorites to play Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs will start as favorites next Sunday in the NFC and AFC Championship Games, respectively.

The Rams start the week with a -3 spread to beat the San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs were booked with a -7 line over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Interestingly, both the Rams and Chiefs lost to the Niners and Bengals in the regular season.

Cincinnati defeated Kansas City 34-31 in Week 17.

San Francisco swept the annual series against the Rams, their division rival; in Week 10, the 49ers won 31-10 at home and in Week 18, the last of the regular schedule, the Angelenos lost 27-24 at home, in overtime, in a game they led 17-0 at the half of the second room.

In fact, San Francisco has won six in a row against the Rams and the duel between the coaches is lost by Sean McVay 3-6 against Kyle Shanahan.

The most recent victory of the Rams over the gambusinos was in 2018, 48-32 in Los Angeles.

One more in his own stadium?

The Rams seek to become the second team in history to play the Super Bowl at home, a year after the Buccaneers won in their own stadium, after beating Kansas City 31-9.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday, they will advance to their third Super Bowl in a row, something only Buffalo has done. The Bills played in four straight Super Bowls between 1990 and 1993, losing to Dallas (twice), Giants and Washington.

For now, Kansas City is the first team in history to play four consecutive Conference Championships at home.

If the favorites prevail, Super Bowl LVI could be a high-scoring game, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill from one side to the other Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

The most recent duel between Chiefs and Rams was in 2018 and ended 54-51, in favor of the Los Angeles team, in a game that, by the way, should have been played at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, but could not take place. due to poor field conditions.