Rams suffered victory to eliminate Tom Brady in Tampa

The Los Angeles Rams are officially the kryptonite of Tom Brady.

Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the Rams won 30-27 in Tampa, eliminating the champion Buccaneers and advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2018, when they reached the Super Bowl and they lost it to Brady’s Patriots.

Without his starting right tackle, the All-Pro Tristan Wirfs (ankle), Brady was pressured all afternoon by the Rams front-7, who sacked “TB12” three times and hit him six more times.

It’s Brady’s third straight loss to the Rams since becoming the Bucs’ quarterback last season.

It’s also Tampa Bay’s third playoff loss to the Rams; the other two were in NFC Championships, in 1979 and 1999.

matthew stafford He threw two touchdown passes and had another on the ground, in his second playoff win, both with the Rams.

Stafford threw a perfect 44-yard spiral at the hands of cooper kupp to drop the Rams at the Bucs’ 12-yard line, and then, with five seconds left in the game, he was able to flick the ball to stop the clock and give Gay a chance to win the dramatic game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Rams are one win away from becoming the second team in history to play the Super Bowl at their stadium.

Last season, Brady and the Bucs were the first.

Next Sunday, the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium, who eliminated the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday night.

The 49ers have won the most recent six in the regular season and the only duel in the postseason, in 1989, precisely in an NFC Championship.

The Ram Way

Matthew Stafford (9) threw two touchdown passes and had another on the ground, in his second win in the Playoffs, both with the Rams.

Mike Ehrman (AFP)



Stafford threw his first touchdown pass late in the first quarter, when he spotted the tight end Kendall Blanton in a seven-yard play, for 10-0. Then, on third down and 20, Stafford found Kupp alone on the sideline for another touchdown, now 70 yards.

On the play, the Bucs perimeter looked completely lost; Kupp caught the 38-yard pass and ran another 32 without being touched, and the visitors took a 17-3 lead early in the second period.

After an interception by safety Nick Scott To Brady, it looked like the visitors were putting the game out of reach for the champions, but a fumble from Cam Akers at the Tampa Bay one-yard line was recovered by the defense, on the penultimate play of the first half. A one-yard personal play by Stafford increased the Rams’ lead to 27-3.

A Kupp fumble, retrieved by Sean Murphy Bunting it gave the Bucs hope. And seven moves later, Leonard Fournette he scored a 1-yard touchdown to pull Tampa Bay closer, 27-13, late in the third.

mistakes and return

It’s Tom Brady’s third straight loss to the Rams since he became the Bucs’ quarterback last season.

Kevin C. Cox (AFP)



To a Brady fumble, forced and recovered by Von Millerfollowed by a bad center to Stafford who recovered Jason Pierre-Paul at the Rams 45-yard line.

Despite a personal foul against the Los Angeles defense, the Bucs couldn’t convert on fourth down.

A 55-yard shot from Brady to Mike Evans with 3:20 remaining, he closed in on Tampa Bay, 27-20.

Then the unthinkable. Another fumble, again from Akers, forced by Ndamukong Suh and recovered by Lavonte David at the Rams 30-yard line.

Fournette crossed the end zone seven plays later and the Bucs tied the game 27-27 with just 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Stafford hit two passes with Kupp, 20 and 44 yards, and thus, in two plays, the Rams reached the Tampa Bay 12.

From there, Matt Gay hit the biggest field goal of his career, from 30 yards, to send the Rams to the NFC Championship.

Brady finished the game with 329 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Kupp had 9 receptions, 183 yards and a touchdown.