Raúl Jiménez will report with the Mexican National Team, but will not be able to play due to injury

The Mexican striker has little chance of playing for the Tricolor in the tie, but he will be in the squad to support the group

Raul Jimenez will report with Mexican team, despite the fact that in the Tri they know that he will not be able to play, due to a muscle problem in one calf.

The Wolves striker was unable to participate with his squad in Saturday’s match against Brentford; his coach, Bruno Lage, pointed out that the player “felt something in his calf, so we wanted to take care of him.”

This Sunday, ESPNDigital was able to learn first-hand from Wolverhampton, that Jimenez He will be reviewed in the Tri, but mainly it was decided that he should come, although they know that the chances are minimal for him to play with the national team, but they do not want him to miss this important concentration with the group of players, ahead of the visit to Jamaica , on January 27, and the two games at home, against Costa Rica on January 30 and against Panama on February 2.

If Gerardo Martino has tried to promote something since his arrival at the tricolor, it is that union and camaraderie prevail among his pupils.

That’s why you don’t want Raul Jimenez miss the opportunity to support your teammates from the group, prior to your next commitments playoffs.

In the Mexican team This portal was pointed out emphatically: “He doesn’t play, but he comes”.

Moments before, from the Wolves, it was reported: “Raúl will join (El Tri), but we think it is unlikely that he will be fit enough to play, presenting a calf muscle injury”.